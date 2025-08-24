Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announces corridor to link 4 tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh

DT
PT
Jabalpur MP Ashish Dubey, state PWD Minister Rakesh Singh and other MPs from the state had sought a corridor linking the tiger reserves in the state to promote tourism, he said, after inaugurating a 7-km flyover
PTI
 Jabalpur, Updated At : 07:03 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday announced a Rs 5,500-crore four-lane corridor connecting four tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh and a Rs 15,000-crore greenfield highway between Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Jabalpur MP Ashish Dubey, state PWD Minister Rakesh Singh and other MPs from the state had sought a corridor linking the tiger reserves in the state to promote tourism, he said, after inaugurating a 7-km flyover here.

"The cost of the tiger corridor has risen from Rs 4,600 crore to about Rs 5,500 crore. It will connect Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna and Pench reserves," the Union minister said, adding that it would boost tourism, employment and the state's economy.

As per the 2022 census, Madhya Pradesh is home to 785 tigers, the highest in India.

A 255-km greenfield highway between Bhopal and Jabalpur will be constructed at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore, the Union minister said, adding that its Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared by December.

He asked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Minister Rakesh Singh to ensure a smooth land acquisition process so that construction could begin by next April or May. PTI

