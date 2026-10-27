Urban Growth Conclave 2.0 to Boost Investment and Urban Development in MP

The Department of Urban Development and Housing will organise Urban Growth Conclave 2.0 at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Wednesday, October 28. The conclave will focus on opportunities in urban development, investment promotion, modern urban infrastructure, digital governance, affordable housing and water security in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will attend the event.

Commissioner of the Department of Urban Development and Housing, Shri Sanket Bhondwe, said that the conclave would serve as an important platform for transforming cities across the state into modern, well-equipped and investment-friendly urban centres. It will promote urban development projects, policy initiatives and innovation-driven solutions, while placing special emphasis on enhancing the participation of investors and development partners in urban infrastructure development.

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Bhoomi Poojan and Inauguration of Urban Development Projects

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Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will perform Bhoomi Poojan for and inaugurate various urban development projects across the state. These will include houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), along with projects related to densification, compressed biogas plants, water supply, sewerage and urban infrastructure development. These projects will contribute to expanding basic amenities in cities, meeting housing requirements and improving citizens' quality of life.

The objective of these urban development initiatives is to strengthen basic amenities and ensure planned development in line with the needs of a growing population. Efforts are being focused on improving urban infrastructure through projects related to housing, drinking water, sewerage and other municipal services.

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New Initiatives in Affordable Housing and Water Security

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will unveil the draft of the Madhya Pradesh Urban Affordable Housing and Habitat Policy, 2026 at the conclave. The policy aims to increase the availability of affordable housing in urban areas and encourage private investment in the housing sector. It will focus on expanding housing facilities through rental housing, redevelopment, better utilisation of government land and modern urban planning. The draft of the Madhya Pradesh Treated Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Policy, 2026 will also be unveiled. The policy aims to promote the reuse of treated wastewater and reduce dependence on freshwater sources by increasing its use in industries, construction, landscaping and other non-potable applications.

Shri Bhondwe said that affordable housing and effective water resource management were crucial to meeting future urban needs. The new policies will focus on increasing housing availability, encouraging private-sector participation and promoting the use of alternative water sources.

Indore Economic Region Development Roadmap to Be Unveiled

The Indore Economic Region Report, prepared under NITI Aayog's City Economic Region initiative, will be unveiled at the conclave. Covering eight districts, the report presents a long-term roadmap for regional economic development, industrial expansion and housing, transportation, logistics and employment generation. The focus will be on unlocking the economic potential of the Indore region through growth corridors, new townships and planned urban expansion. Coordinated planning of infrastructure and transport facilities in line with regional development priorities will also be encouraged.

Urban Growth Conclave 2.0 will showcase investment opportunities in projects such as Tortoise City, Central Vista Bhopal, the redevelopment of Hukumchand Mill, Ekai City, Ujjain's Temple Bond projects, Chitrakoot development and floating solar projects.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav to Hold One-on-One Meetings with Investors

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will also hold one-on-one meetings with selected investors and industry representatives. Discussions will explore opportunities for investment and collaboration in housing, urban infrastructure, renewable energy, water management, electric mobility and other sectors. A key objective of the conclave is to encourage new investment avenues for infrastructure development and greater participation by financial institutions. It will provide a common platform to explore investment and financing opportunities for ongoing and proposed projects across the state.

Focus on Digital Governance and Modern Urban Planning

The conclave will deliberate on the use of digital technology to make urban governance more transparent, efficient and citizen-centric. Experts will share their views on modern planning tools such as densification, redevelopment, transit-oriented development and transferable development rights. Discussions will also focus on promoting sustainable urban development through climate-resilient cities, water security, waste-to-resource initiatives and the circular economy. The potential of digital technologies and modern planning practices to make urban services more accessible and efficient will also be explored.

Urban Growth Conclave 2.0 will bring together initiatives for expanding urban infrastructure, creating new investment opportunities, promoting affordable housing, improving water resource utilisation, strengthening digital governance and advancing innovation-driven solutions on a common platform. Through projects, policy initiatives and proposed partnerships, the conclave will focus on advancing the planned, inclusive and sustainable development of cities across Madhya Pradesh.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister of State Smt. Pratima Bagri and Additional Chief Secretary Shri Sanjay Dubey will attend the event, along with public representatives, investors, industry representatives, financial institution representatives, urban planning experts and development partners.