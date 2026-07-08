Viral video claims train stopped to buy samosas in MP; railway officials dub it as 'misleading'

A video has surfaced on social media claiming to show a loco pilot stopping a train near Indore to buy samosas from a shop, but the Western Railway on Wednesday termed it as “misleading”, saying that the cargo train was stopped there as part of an “authorised operational halt”.

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It also said the railway staffer who bought the food items during the halt was a standby assistant loco pilot.

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The video shows the train stopped near a snack shop located along the tracks. It shows a person wearing a railway uniform collecting food items from the shop before entering the loco pilot’s (driver’s) cabin.

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A claim is being made on social media that the train was stopped exclusively to buy samosas.

However, the railway authorities said the train seen in the video was not a passenger train, but a freight train that was standing at the home signal due to some pre-scheduled engineering work at the Rau yard located near Indore.

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Ratlam Railway Division Public Relations Officer Mukesh Kumar said, “The video has been investigated. It was found in the probe that the freight train in question did not receive a signal (to proceed) due to ongoing engineering work on the track ahead. As a result, it was stopped at the home signal at Rau.”

Kumar stated that the person seen in the video was not the train’s on-duty assistant loco pilot, but a reserve assistant loco pilot.

He said the man purchased food items during the authorised operational halt.

The freight train was not left unattended during the incident, and both the on-duty loco pilot and assistant loco pilot were present at their designated positions.

“The claim that the loco pilot stopped the train to buy samosas is completely baseless and false,” he said.

Kumar also clarified that the video was presented on social media as involving a DEMU passenger train, whereas the incident in question involved a freight train.

According to him, facts were distorted based on selected scenes from the video, creating confusion among the public and creating a false impression about the functioning of the Railways.

Kumar said that legal action is also being considered against those who circulated the video with the misleading claim.