Why ED, CBI not probing Ujjain ‘land scam’: Congress asks PM Modi   

The Congress on Tuesday questioned why Central probe agencies are not investigating those behind the alleged “land scam” in Madhya Pradesh and cited media reports which claimed the involvement of family members of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

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Referring to the reports alleging that Yadav’s family had bought acres of land in Ujjain in zones benefiting from infrastructure projects, Congress general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said people are now aware of the truth behind “Na khaoonga, na khaane doonga” and said this “farce” must end now.

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There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the allegations.

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“PM Modi, why have ED-CBI not knocked on the doors of MP CM Mohan Yadav? Is a 253-acre mega land scam not grounds enough to chase him and punish him for his crimes?” Venugopal said on X.

“A regime that is hyperactive to misuse investigative agencies to hound Opposition leaders to settle political scores, or to coerce them into joining their alliance, is now in deep slumber while their own chosen lieutenants loot public wealth,” the Congress leader alleged.

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Venugopal said be it the Ujjain “land scam” or the shocking “loot” of donation funds from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, or the alleged “corruption by the Assam CM and his family - the list is endless”.

“The people are well aware of the truth behind ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khaane Doonga’ and they demand justice. This farce must end,” he said, apparently referring to PM Modi’s pledge to wipe out corruption.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the “engine of plunder” is running at full speed under the BJP’s double-engine government in Madhya Pradesh.

He also shared on X a report published in the Indian Express, which claimed that CM Yadav’s family and their real estate firms acquired at least 137 plots spanning 168 acres in Ujjain for Rs 45 crore in two years since December 2023 -- mostly in areas benefiting from road projects and land-use changes his government announced.

Yadav is himself at the helm of this “looting”, Ramesh alleged in a post on X.

“There is also talk that the Agriculture Minister—who moved from MP to the Centre—is the one who orchestrated the ‘planting of stories’ against the Chief Minister!” Ramesh said, referring to Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“The infighting appears to be over the seat of power and a share in the spoils,” Ramesh added.