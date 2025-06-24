DT
Home / Madhya Pradesh / Youth rapes 4-year-old cousin in MP’s Satna; arrested 

Youth rapes 4-year-old cousin in MP’s Satna; arrested 

Victim was admitted to district hospital where her condition was reported to be stable
PTI
Satna, Updated At : 12:30 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
Representational photo.
An 18-year-old man allegedly raped his 4-year-old cousin in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was arrested following the incident which took place on Monday in a village under Uchehra police station limits, located 33 km from the district headquarters.

The accused lured the girl by offering her jamun fruit, took her to bushes along the railway tracks and allegedly raped her, Uchehra police station in-charge Satish Mishra said.

Later, some women, who were returning to the village from nearby fields, heard wails of the child. They took the girl with them and handed her over to her family members, he said.

The Uchehra police took prompt action and arrested the accused, the official said.

The victim was admitted to the district hospital where her condition was reported to be stable, he said.

The police have registered a case against the accused, he said.

