‘72 Hours’: An unoriginal, unfunny hangover

This film starring Kevin Hart, with several Saturday Night Live alums for company, has a premise like ‘The Hangover’ but fails to tickle the funny bone.

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Directed by Tim Story, with the screenplay by Jon Hurwitz, Kevin Burrows, Hayden Schlossberg and Matt Miderand, this unoriginal retread is disappointingly unfunny and becomes more and more exasperating as the agony prolongs.

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What happens when a 40-something man goes partying with a 20-something foursome of friends?

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Joe (Kevin Hart), a 40-year-old advertising executive whose latest campaign for a vodka brand gets dismissed by his colleague, persuades Mason (Mason Gooding) to invite him to join the latter’s bachelor party thrown by friends Nick (Hernandez), Hunter (Marshall) and Freshman (Patterson). He has 72 hours to come up with a new pitch for a vodka brand and make it connect with Gen Z and this bachelor’s party just happens to fall into his lap coincidentally.

By intermingling with the younger generation, Joe hopes to acquire a more intimate knowledge of younger consumers. Joe’s girlfriend Jennifer (Teyana Taylor), who has been expecting him to propose, is not excited at the prospect of attending a raucous three-day party on South Beach.

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He rents an Airbnb and hopes to ingratiate himself with the group, but Mason and Nick only grudgingly agree to let him join. When they attend a yacht party and Joe is forced to consume cocaine, things go haywire. He unleashes behaviour unlike that of his sober self and this runs the group afoul of a mysterious drug lord. Hart’s gangster persona, a transformation that happens only when he snorts cocaine, comes across as caricaturish.

Uncle jokes and a poor definition of the generational divide make the going tough. It’s only Joe’s wallet that makes a difference to the group’s enjoyment.

Not much thought has gone into writing a fresher, more appealing plot. It’s time Hollywood gave remaking of ‘The Hangover’ a rest. The story of five men going wild in a ridiculous series of events has become tiresome. Assaulting the audience with involuntary vomit, cocaine-induced wildness, pooping and whale sperm isn’t exactly original. Todd Phillips’ 2009 film, though not great, was funny enough to get the audience on its side. This remake of sorts doesn’t even induce laughter.

Kevin Hart fails to lighten up the heavy-duty shenanigans on display. He looks ill at ease and totally out of sorts. Hernandez, Patterson and Taylor, with supporting turns from Michael Mando, Zach Cherry and Kevin Dunn, give a fair hint of their largely unexplored talent. This could have been a better film if their roles were better defined.

The script tries to pursue a fresh perspective by making it an inter-generational fracas, but the writing fails to capitalise on it and the narrative descends into fake posturing.

The plotting doesn’t feel organic and the lack of irreverent humour is glaring. A few stray laughs do not a comedy make. The grossed-out attempts at humour appear tasteless. This attempted comedy is more unpleasant than funny.