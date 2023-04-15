 A forgotten spy and a dreaded serial killer—the plot holds potential but one-dimensional writing stops Mrs Undercover from being spectacular : The Tribune India

A forgotten spy and a dreaded serial killer—the plot holds potential but one-dimensional writing stops Mrs Undercover from being spectacular

Mona

Spies are the flavour of season, and Anushree Mehta’s Mrs Undercover charts this territory with a comic twist. Durga (Radhika Apte), an orphan chooses to serve the nation and joins special forces as an undercover agent.

Her cover is a simple housewife, and as she awaits her mission, 10 years go by. A caring mother, an ignored wife and a dedicated daughter-in-law, she is dreaming of what life could have been when suddenly she is called on a mission to nab a dreaded serial killer.

The writer and director Anushree Mehta presents a simple premise with opportunities for guffaws—how a dedicated housewife goes on a mission with her amnesiac mother-in-law in tow. The story delivers a social message, not just that women are form of shakti ( protagonist’s name is Durga), but also it validates a housewife’s merit!

Apte delivers a credible performance. A clumsy homemaker, who can’t get the mixer-grinder working, goes all guns blazing when required. She carries the simple look effortlessly and makes Durga believable. Some action scenes come her way that she performs them well. Sumeet Vyas as the common man out to avenge every single woman who steps out of her house to work, gives a fine performance. His character doesn’t have any flesh though. This Common Man moniker that he goes with comes without a back story. One wonders what makes him this sinister. It’s Rajesh Sharma, as Chief Rangeela, who gets ample screen time in different avatars like pujari, machliwala, gets some funny scenes. Among the whole lot, Laboni Sarkar, Durga’s supportive mother-in-law, is endearing. Deb (Saheb Chatterjee) as Durga’s philandering husband is passable.

The background score by Kshitij Tarey, now pacy, now comic, binds this story together. The plot holds potential but one-dimensional writing stops the film from being spectacular. Streaming on Zee5.

