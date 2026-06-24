A likeable second season of 'Gram Chikitsalaya'

When Season 1 of ‘Gram Chikitsalaya’ trotted into sight in 2025, every single review, without fail, compared the smart and savvy series to ‘Panchayat’.

It’s like comparing ‘City of Joy’ with ‘Do Bigha Zameen’ just because they are both about rural migration. In spirit, theme and execution, ‘Panchayat’ and ‘Gram Chikitsalaya’ are poles apart.

At the risk of inviting furious frowns, I would say ‘Gram Chikitsalaya’ and its worthy sequel, with a firm grip on the plot propulsion and characterisations, is leaps ahead of ‘Panchayat’, and if at all it has sought inspiration from the earlier village fable, then good: every work of art comes from a place of inspiration.

Not that ‘Gram Chikitsalaya’ is fully vaccinated against ailments. There are passages where the folk take all the time in the world to get to the point. It’s okay for them. But for us to be subjected to their languorous lifestyle, and prolonged discussions on missing vaccines and unattended kidney cases, takes some re-acclimatisation which I happily undertook.

Yes, the sequel is worth it. Dr Prabhat is still struggling with basic medicines at his modest chikitsalaya. His arch enemy Chetak Kumar, giving villagers medicines off the Internet, is still up to his old tricks. There is an irony to Chetak’s shameful shenanigans, with his daughter being sent off to the city to study medicine. When she is caught cheating (quite a NEET trick), her logic about being a chip off the old block somehow rings false in a series that otherwise stays true to its rural spirit, right till the end when a baby is delivered in a climactic connivance.

Amol Parashar as Prabhat Sinha, determined to bring healthcare in a remote village and fighting all sorts of odds as well as oddballs, brings a reined-in sincerity to his character, which I found largely missing in ‘Panchayat’. Akash Makhija as Prabhat’s assistant and eventually a trusted confidant is a revelation.

Makhija is quite the Circuit to Parasher’s Munna Bhai. At places, he is only required to stand and watch the circumstantial circus being played out. But we know that he knows.

Another unknown actor in the forefront of the plot is Anandeshwar Dwivedi, who plays Phutani, a member of the doctor hero’s team who has plenty to answer for and is man enough to take up the challenge.

My favourite sequence occurs somewhere in the mid-series when at a village wedding, Prabhat Sinha confronts the village’s unqualified illicit doctor Chetak Kumar (Vinay Pathak, why don’t we see more of this brilliant actor?). When the quack explains to the certified doctor why patients prefer to come to him, a serious life lesson is served along with the food on the table: healing is not about certificates, it’s about trust.

Trust this series to bullet-fire homilies without bruising. I thoroughly enjoyed ‘Gram Chikitsalaya’. In Dr Prabhat Sinha, I saw the fruition of a dream that Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis once dreamt.

If only the awkward romantic angle had been avoided! Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as Prabhat Sinha’s fellow doctor, with her skin darkened, strikes a cringy false note in a series which otherwise has its heart in the right place.

I am sure these villagers have not seen ‘Panchayat’. They have too much on the plate to bother about what the wedding guests at the next village are eating.