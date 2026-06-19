‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’: One-way ticket to nowhere

Mainstream cinema’s treatment of Punjab has always been, to put it kindly, suspect. When OTT arrived, one hoped Punjabis might finally catch a break from the pendulum swing between village-dunce caricatures and blood-soaked gangsters. Instead, streaming platforms invented a new stereotype altogether.

Advertisement

OTT’s Punjabis — invariably speaking a bizarre Punjabi-Hindi hybrid in an accent from no known district, state, or planet — possess precisely three defining traits: foul mouths, Kaneda dreams, and an inexhaustible appetite for casual violence. ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’ follows this template with admirable commitment. At least it’s predictable.

Advertisement

We meet the recently deported Bobby Minocha (Shaheer Sheikh) at an immigration counter. The names elsewhere are no less inspired: his brother Bunty (Avinash Mishra); women called Pinky and Lovely.

Advertisement

The opening is the series’ strongest stretch. An official processing Bobby’s passport remarks that white countries are perfectly happy when the likes of him remain kabootars — useful, illegal migrant birds — only to shoo them away when they try to nest. Coupled with a neat, if slightly low-hanging, visual gag where a travel advertisement reading “bringing you closer” is framed to reveal only “loser”, the show briefly suggests it might explore the exploitation underpinning illegal immigration. It never does.

Humiliated by deportation after making progress abroad, Bobby is determined to send his younger brother to the very country that threw him out. His first stop is the same travel agent who fashioned him into a kabootar, this time to do things by the book — a commitment the series abandons almost as quickly as it introduces it.

Advertisement

Then we meet Bunty, a gym trainer who looks and behaves exactly as every gym trainer in low-budget crime dramas apparently must: a promiscuous, loud-mouthed peacock dressed in a zip-down vest, carrying himself with the confidence of a cheap man’s deodorant advert. His reckless swagger contrasts with Bobby’s stubborn, single-minded determination.

Bunty lands in lock-up alongside Lovely, daughter of political strongman Goldy (Sanjay Kapoor), after the pair are caught drunk and making out in a car before crashing into a tempo while fleeing the police. A severed finger is discovered from the wrecked tempo.

Elsewhere, Goldy operates a sprawling organ-trafficking racket targeting Canada-bound youngsters, aided by his right-hand woman and lover Kamna (Mouni Roy). At this point, you realise every character is destined to become entangled, whether naturally or by brute narrative force.

Investigating the disappearance of aspiring migrants is Inspector Dosanjh (Harmaan Singha), whose toxic masculinity rivals that of the criminals he pursues. He treats the police station like inherited property, but the series repeatedly reassures us he is one of the good ones.

After Bunty inevitably disappears, the series begins yanking its scattered storylines together with all the subtlety of a tow truck.

The performances fare no better. Nobody leaves a lasting impression; characters exist largely as plot devices, shuffled from one contrivance to the next like administrative paperwork.

A legal blunder perfectly encapsulates the writing. While threatening Lovely with charges, Dosanjh misidentifies Section 121 of BNS — relating to voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty — as simply “arguing with a police officer”.

A minor error, perhaps, but an apt metaphor for the series. ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’ repeatedly stumbles upon compelling subjects — illegal immigration, exploitation, disappearing youth — only to get bored with them, fetishise their suffering, and fill the gaps with violence, scandalised intimacy, and increasingly contrived plot mechanics.

In reducing Punjab to a factory of desperate migrants, corrupt politicians and swaggering thugs, the gruelling 10-parter has plenty to show, plenty to shout, and almost nothing to say.