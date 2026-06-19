DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Movie Review / ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’: One-way ticket to nowhere

‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’: One-way ticket to nowhere

The series repeatedly stumbles upon compelling subjects — illegal immigration, exploitation, disappearing youth — only to get bored with them

Full StarHalf StarEmpty StarEmpty StarEmpty Star
article_Author
Varun Kaushik
Updated At : 06:46 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The gruelling 10-parter has plenty to show, plenty to shout, and almost nothing to say.
Advertisement

film: Amazon MX Player Ab Hoga Hisaab

Director: Divyanshu Malhotra

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha and Aasheema Vardaan

Mainstream cinema’s treatment of Punjab has always been, to put it kindly, suspect. When OTT arrived, one hoped Punjabis might finally catch a break from the pendulum swing between village-dunce caricatures and blood-soaked gangsters. Instead, streaming platforms invented a new stereotype altogether.

Advertisement

OTT’s Punjabis — invariably speaking a bizarre Punjabi-Hindi hybrid in an accent from no known district, state, or planet — possess precisely three defining traits: foul mouths, Kaneda dreams, and an inexhaustible appetite for casual violence. ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’ follows this template with admirable commitment. At least it’s predictable.

Advertisement

We meet the recently deported Bobby Minocha (Shaheer Sheikh) at an immigration counter. The names elsewhere are no less inspired: his brother Bunty (Avinash Mishra); women called Pinky and Lovely.

Advertisement

The opening is the series’ strongest stretch. An official processing Bobby’s passport remarks that white countries are perfectly happy when the likes of him remain kabootars — useful, illegal migrant birds — only to shoo them away when they try to nest. Coupled with a neat, if slightly low-hanging, visual gag where a travel advertisement reading “bringing you closer” is framed to reveal only “loser”, the show briefly suggests it might explore the exploitation underpinning illegal immigration. It never does.

Humiliated by deportation after making progress abroad, Bobby is determined to send his younger brother to the very country that threw him out. His first stop is the same travel agent who fashioned him into a kabootar, this time to do things by the book — a commitment the series abandons almost as quickly as it introduces it.

Advertisement

Then we meet Bunty, a gym trainer who looks and behaves exactly as every gym trainer in low-budget crime dramas apparently must: a promiscuous, loud-mouthed peacock dressed in a zip-down vest, carrying himself with the confidence of a cheap man’s deodorant advert. His reckless swagger contrasts with Bobby’s stubborn, single-minded determination.

Bunty lands in lock-up alongside Lovely, daughter of political strongman Goldy (Sanjay Kapoor), after the pair are caught drunk and making out in a car before crashing into a tempo while fleeing the police. A severed finger is discovered from the wrecked tempo.

Elsewhere, Goldy operates a sprawling organ-trafficking racket targeting Canada-bound youngsters, aided by his right-hand woman and lover Kamna (Mouni Roy). At this point, you realise every character is destined to become entangled, whether naturally or by brute narrative force.

Investigating the disappearance of aspiring migrants is Inspector Dosanjh (Harmaan Singha), whose toxic masculinity rivals that of the criminals he pursues. He treats the police station like inherited property, but the series repeatedly reassures us he is one of the good ones.

After Bunty inevitably disappears, the series begins yanking its scattered storylines together with all the subtlety of a tow truck.

The performances fare no better. Nobody leaves a lasting impression; characters exist largely as plot devices, shuffled from one contrivance to the next like administrative paperwork.

A legal blunder perfectly encapsulates the writing. While threatening Lovely with charges, Dosanjh misidentifies Section 121 of BNS — relating to voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty — as simply “arguing with a police officer”.

A minor error, perhaps, but an apt metaphor for the series. ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’ repeatedly stumbles upon compelling subjects — illegal immigration, exploitation, disappearing youth — only to get bored with them, fetishise their suffering, and fill the gaps with violence, scandalised intimacy, and increasingly contrived plot mechanics.

In reducing Punjab to a factory of desperate migrants, corrupt politicians and swaggering thugs, the gruelling 10-parter has plenty to show, plenty to shout, and almost nothing to say.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts