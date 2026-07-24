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Home / Movie Review / ‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’: Lowbrow, high marks

‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’: Lowbrow, high marks

Kay Kay Menon anchors the chaos with charm

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Varun Kaushik
Updated At : 06:59 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’ is a warm, silly family comedy you can watch together.
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film: Prime Video Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Director: Himank Gaur

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Prasanna Bisht, Naveen Kasturia, Abhimanyu Singh, Deven Bhojani, Archana Puran Singh, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni

Don’t you miss a simpler time of television? When the whole family assembled at a fixed hour to watch the most gloriously middling sitcoms filled with delightfully daft, occasionally politically incorrect caricatures — without snobbish reviewers like me insisting they weren’t “subversive” or “genre-bending” enough?

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‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’ belongs to that comedy species. Set in “almost Delhi”, inside a ramshackle government school in the fictional mohalla of Tinki Toli, it introduces a staff room full of lovable nutjobs: the permanently horizontal headmaster Gyaneshwar (Kay Kay Menon); idealistic newcomer Kanchan (Prasanna Bisht); West Delhi in human form Shiney (Ajitesh Singh); self-appointed school fauji Hansraj ‘Kansraj’ Meena (Abhimanyu Singh); and counsellor Mukul (Naveen Kasturia), patron saint of unsolicited sermons.

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When an education department scheme offers Cambridge trips to Delhi’s top headmasters — and their spouses — Gyaneshwar abruptly reinvents himself as a crusader for educational excellence.

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And then there is “STD Party’s” local legislator and school patron Goldy (Deven Bhojani, brilliant), forever branded #GawarGoldy by TV news. His relatives occupy the school for a wedding, one mistakes lab chemicals for drinking water (science retaliates accordingly); elsewhere, a teacher mentions the library has sported a “coming soon” sign for the last decade.

If subtlety is your language of choice, you’ve taken a wrong turn. The humour here rarely climbs above low-hanging fruit. Rhymes masquerade as punchlines, caricatures do cartoonishly silly things, and every episode politely wraps up its moral before bedtime.

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Yet it somehow works because the series knows exactly which television era it’s resurrecting.

Where it stumbles is pretending to be weightier than it is. Labelled online as a drama, it keeps flirting with commentary on the broken education system, though its observations barely scratch the paint — an awkward mismatch when the real debate, and much more, is unfolding outside our screens.

My favourite of the school’s resident oddballs is Goldy’s aide Urmila (Archana Puran Singh). Nursing an old grudge against Gyaneshwar, she derives sadistic pleasure from personally witnessing each fresh inconvenience life throws at him. Singh plays the role with admirable restraint, never chasing the punchline or inflating the absurdity. She lets the simplistic writing do its job. It’s one of those performances that has you laughing almost as much as Archana Puran Singh herself does.

Refreshingly, despite revolving around children from underprivileged backgrounds, the series never fetishises poverty. Menon anchors the chaos with charm, Bisht brings welcome freshness despite occasionally sounding more theatre than television, and Kasturia remains reliably convincing.

But the real MVPs are the child actors. Whether it’s “K3 ji”, purported topper Kamal Kanth Kuttan, whose supposed intelligence warrants a ji even from the headmaster; Mukul’s daughter — already kicked out of enough schools to treat expulsion like a loyalty programme — who now wants out of this one too, or her brief stint in a bidi factory’s “HR (handling & rolling) department”; or the boy who speaks in Salman Khan quotes, the children steal every scene they’re in.

From teachers applying for medical leave, casual leave and “I have to vlog my mother-in-law’s birthday” leave, to samosa-devouring parents and everyone in between, ‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’ doesn’t reinvent television.

It simply reminds you why the wheel worked perfectly well in the first place — a warm, silly family comedy you can watch together without needing spectacle, cuss words or a post-credit video essay explaining why it was secretly about late-stage capitalism.

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