‘Akka’: Losing the plot to a borrowed idea

It’s the usual game of cloak and dagger, blood and gore, only cloaked under the garb of a matrilineal society. In the very first episode, we go back to the history of these fictional places where women once ruled. In post-Independence India, they still call the shots, literally and metaphorically. Lineage runs from mother to daughter, marriage is forbidden and men are at best companions and at worst, wimps.

On the face of it, what can be more progressive and delectable than women being hailed as Akka? Men here are no more than superfluous appendages. Keerthy Suresh is Bhavani, who straddles this world and your screens with indomitable strides of strength. For those who dare to cross her path, she does not squirm away from resorting to killing in a brutal fashion.

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What seems like a refreshing premise, where maatratantar (matriarchy) is a force to reckon with, spirals into an endless spool of violence. Violence begets violence, irrespective of which gender rules the roost.

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Somewhere between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats is Pernuru, divided into three regions — Malemar, Perplady and Herakada — controlled by Mutthakka (Tanvi Azmi), Duggamma (B Jayashree) and Subbamma (Nivedita Bhargava). Their businesses are desi daaru and gold. Like the mother of all shows, ‘Game of Thrones’, in this watered down version, their three Houses are called House of Fields, House of Mountains and House of Seas. Only the clash is not between the Houses but an outsider, Rudra (Radhika Apte).

Why should Rudra, a Bombay girl who is into the oldest business known to mankind, be keen on entering and usurping the world of these women far removed from hers? For power and money, apparently, and she finds a willing partner, Amar Anna (Anshuman Pushkar), inside the band of sisters. The two indulge in heinous acts, including burning a child, heir to one of the houses.

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As the saga heats up, the series that promises to be a refreshing take on women as rulers becomes a female version of the mafia world of men. Thus, what could have been an oasis in a male-dominated world, becomes its sister reflection. Indeed, the Daenerys and Cersei of the GoT universe were no less cruel or despotic. But those of us who have watched ‘GoT’ with unwavering attention know all too well how its strength lay in its exceptional writing, impeccable execution, transformative ability and sterling performances.

Here, the writing, with Hindi dialogues by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal, is not even a patch; even the incest bit is borrowed from Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow’s love angle. The atmospherics are on point — after all, the series comes from the house of YRF Entertainment, whose production values you can rarely find fault with. Action scenes have that rare urgency and kinetic momentum, especially when the guns and arrows are in the hands of women.

In this world, women do the heavy lifting. Keerthy does justice to her persona — fire in her veins yet caught between love and duty. Tanvi Azmi as Mutthakka and Monika Panwar, playing her younger version, impress. Among male actors, Vishak Nair as Nanda stands out. While other men are busy playing wily/wimpy games, there is some spunk to Vishak’s character and he is able to lend it the necessary mystique.

‘Akka’, however, tries too hard to deepen the mystery, first in unravelling the real identity of Rudra and later about which tribal group will support the Akkas. To connect the dots, the prelude in each episode in the voice of Mahesh Manjrekar takes us back to different time zones. In between, the series throws in a ‘Kantara’-type ritual of invoking the goddess, a duel called Ankam where adversaries pitch in warriors, including a woman, Deju (Pooja Mohanraj is impactful), to fight on their behalf. In short, but for maatratantra, a word you get tired of hearing as it is repeated so often, little here is path-breaking.

Alfred Hitchcock said “revenge is sweet and not fattening”. This game of revenge might tantalise to begin with but is finally unsatisfying. Mouthful names and places are unable to heighten the intrigue.

Watch it if you have not been in step with the original springboards from which it unabashedly takes inspiration. Despite the strong possibility of a second season, ‘Akka’, mercifully, has only five episodes.

Finally, writer-director Dharmaraj Shetty does realise that the real might of women does not come from aping the rules by which men play, but by creating a more just world among themselves. By then, however, the fatigued among us are reading more than what meets the eye.