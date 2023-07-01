 Amid the blues, love is glue : The Tribune India

Amid the blues, love is glue

Amid the blues, love is glue

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in a still from ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.



Parbina Rashid

A 30-plus unemployed man from the lower middle-class is dying to get married. His name is Satyaprem and he is a virgin. A modern, unconventional girl from a wealthy family is fighting her inner demons. Her kahaani is linked to Satyaprem’s. Her name is, well, Katha.

There is more. Satyaprem’s fire-cracker mother Diwali, and her foreign-returned sister Christmas — tangential thinking be damned!

The story begins with a song and dance sequence depicting Sattu’s (short for Satyaprem) desperation to find a girl. Any girl! And when his eyes fall on Katha at a garba event soon after and they hit it off, we feel happy for Sattu, half expecting him to break into a dance to Madonna’s reprised ‘Like A Virgin’. But that does not happen, neither the song, nor the ‘very first touch’, and we have to make do with the mutilated version of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori’, which happens much later. First, there are several battles to fight.

By the time Katha performs her next song at the same event, Sattu is head over heels in love, so much so that even when he comes to know about her boyfriend, he is willing to wait. Just in case. His name is Satyaprem after all!

He, however, does not have to wait for long. In this Gujarati town, news of Katha’s break-up with her boyfriend travels fast, and with the right nudge from his father, Sattu scales the tall walls of Katha’s mansion and heads straight to her. She literally falls into his arms, not out of emotion though. She slashes her wrist, stands on the balcony and he lands there at the right time to break her fall.

She survives, thanks to Sattu’s timely intervention. What’s next? Marriage, of course. Which girl can refuse if the father blackmails her with suicide? That too, a father who carries a naked blade in his pocket all the time to prove that he means business. How is that for preparedness?

Marriage done but even after a month, Sattu remains a virgin. Katha sends him away on the pretext of his snoring, and then she tells him that she is asexual.

A few minutes spent on understanding an asexual through Sattu’s perspective soon becomes a wasted effort as Katha finally spills the beans.

The plot takes a serious turn post-interval, bringing its focus on date rape, a crime that mostly goes unreported. But our good-natured hero lives up to his name. He helps her exorcise her past, sometimes encouraging her to make the right decisions, and sometimes imposing the right decisions on her, but never leaving her side. An action sequence and plenty of wisdom-filled scenes later, it ends with the pair attending the Satyanarayan katha at Katha’s house.

And we, who till pre-interval couldn’t decide whether to take the film for a rom-com or a comic take on the growing unemployment among the youth in India, come out feeling peppy. The feeling that comes from watching a very good-looking pair for two hours and 26 minutes and some good performances by both the leads and the supporting cast.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

2
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

3
Diaspora

Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Pakistan's Sindh

4
Punjab

Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh named as accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Punjab

5
Trending

Brave farmer scares away a lioness attacking his cow in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, see video

6
Haryana

Haryana panel favours construction of stilt-plus-four floors, but with riders

7
Nation

PM Modi takes Metro to attend Delhi University event

8
Nation

NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police to check organised criminal gangs

9
Sports

Top Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali dies by suicide

10
Delhi

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...


Cities

View All

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Vigilance arrests patwari, reader to tehsildar for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Bodies of father, son recovered from canal

One held with 500-gm heroin, weapon

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

PGI plans to hire 50 phlebotomists

Non-delivery of flat costs builder dear

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Deal with water contamination issue: Kejriwal to Jal Board staff

Activists oppose Delhi Metro’s decision allowing travellers to carry liquor bottles

CBI books firm for cheating bank of Rs 46 cr

3 cops suspended for 'vandalism' in Noida

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Cable mess: Tangled wires mar Rajinder Nagar’s beauty

State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

Work on Rs 2K-crore water project underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

Government looks at staff rationalisation

Government looks at staff rationalisation

‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Students take oath against drug abuse