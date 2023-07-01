Amid the blues, love is glue

Parbina Rashid

A 30-plus unemployed man from the lower middle-class is dying to get married. His name is Satyaprem and he is a virgin. A modern, unconventional girl from a wealthy family is fighting her inner demons. Her kahaani is linked to Satyaprem’s. Her name is, well, Katha.

There is more. Satyaprem’s fire-cracker mother Diwali, and her foreign-returned sister Christmas — tangential thinking be damned!

The story begins with a song and dance sequence depicting Sattu’s (short for Satyaprem) desperation to find a girl. Any girl! And when his eyes fall on Katha at a garba event soon after and they hit it off, we feel happy for Sattu, half expecting him to break into a dance to Madonna’s reprised ‘Like A Virgin’. But that does not happen, neither the song, nor the ‘very first touch’, and we have to make do with the mutilated version of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori’, which happens much later. First, there are several battles to fight.

By the time Katha performs her next song at the same event, Sattu is head over heels in love, so much so that even when he comes to know about her boyfriend, he is willing to wait. Just in case. His name is Satyaprem after all!

He, however, does not have to wait for long. In this Gujarati town, news of Katha’s break-up with her boyfriend travels fast, and with the right nudge from his father, Sattu scales the tall walls of Katha’s mansion and heads straight to her. She literally falls into his arms, not out of emotion though. She slashes her wrist, stands on the balcony and he lands there at the right time to break her fall.

She survives, thanks to Sattu’s timely intervention. What’s next? Marriage, of course. Which girl can refuse if the father blackmails her with suicide? That too, a father who carries a naked blade in his pocket all the time to prove that he means business. How is that for preparedness?

Marriage done but even after a month, Sattu remains a virgin. Katha sends him away on the pretext of his snoring, and then she tells him that she is asexual.

A few minutes spent on understanding an asexual through Sattu’s perspective soon becomes a wasted effort as Katha finally spills the beans.

The plot takes a serious turn post-interval, bringing its focus on date rape, a crime that mostly goes unreported. But our good-natured hero lives up to his name. He helps her exorcise her past, sometimes encouraging her to make the right decisions, and sometimes imposing the right decisions on her, but never leaving her side. An action sequence and plenty of wisdom-filled scenes later, it ends with the pair attending the Satyanarayan katha at Katha’s house.

And we, who till pre-interval couldn’t decide whether to take the film for a rom-com or a comic take on the growing unemployment among the youth in India, come out feeling peppy. The feeling that comes from watching a very good-looking pair for two hours and 26 minutes and some good performances by both the leads and the supporting cast.