Among the new releases this week is Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa

Featuring Upasana Singh, Nanak Singh and Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Yaaran Diyan Poun Baaran is a rib-tickling comedy. The Punjabi film also stars Jaswinder Bhalla, Swati Sharma and Harby Sangha.
Film: Bholaa
Director: Ajay Devgn
Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn will be seen as the lead in action-drama Bholaa. It is the story of a man who is fearless, willing to take on drug lords, corrupt officials and more. The film also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Vineet Kumar.
Film: Dasara (Hindi)
Director: Srikanth Odela
South-Indian superstar Nani headlines this action-packed emotional drama. Written and directed by Srikanth Odela Dasara takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar also star in the film.
Film: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (English)
Directors: Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley
Finally Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on the table-top role-playing game Dangerous & Dragons. The film featuring Chris Pine, Michael Rodrihuez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant. —Dharam Pal
