‘Anaconda’: Boot this reboot

A reboot, this ‘Anaconda’ has Jack Black and Paul Rudd fronting it, but the comedy is, well, pitiful. This film has a smart premise that hearkens back to the original 1997 ‘Anaconda’, but to think that the intense fandom of Luis Llosa’s film inspired a remake within a remake boggles the mind.

Llosa’s film had JLo in cargo shorts, Eric Stoltz, Jon Voight, Kari Wurher and Ice Cube, a casting that gave it an edge.

Co-writers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten script a meta-idea about childhood friends Griff (Paul Rudd) and Doug (Jack Black), who love the movie so much that they plan to do a remake… Obviously, they don’t have a big budget. They travel by boat through the Amazon with a crew that includes pals Kenny (Steve Zahn) and Claire (Thandiwe Newton), and eventually find themselves under attack by an actual anaconda. Surprised? They also find themselves strapped by natural disasters, a variety of snakes and violent criminals.

Griff and Doug want to create an entertainer, but their attempts fail to find purchase. Griff’s dreams of stardom haven’t come true while Doug is still creating wedding videos. Both are not talented enough to score a film.

Remaking ‘Anaconda’ seems to be a far cry. A shoestring budget is certainly not going to make things happen. Yet they set out, camera, and little else in hand, assisted by a snake handler, Santiago (Selton Mello), and a boat captain, Ana (Daniela Melchior).

The anaconda looks bigger but the manner in which it is presented makes it look rather tame. There’s nothing menacing or horrifying. We don’t see any of the killings in full light. The conventional action, unconvincing horror bits, wayward plot, trashy jokes and extremely questionable motives make this venture problematic. Uneven pacing kills the tempo here. The ungainly effects-based creature action fails to be a stand-in for what should have been a full-blown horror-comedy.

The original ‘Anaconda’ had a thrill factor because it was something we had never imagined. This one, though interesting to start with, ends up being scrappy and silly. It’s not compelling in the least. The inside jokes fail to score and the cheesiness gets to you after a point. The dialogues sound pretentious and the performances lack the sincerity to make it all likeable. The low-brow nature of the jokes makes it cringe-inducing.

The film has some regular action — like chases, explosions, gunfire, etc. The snake action does have its moments but never sustains for long. Subplots merely exacerbate the futility of this endeavour. The surprise cameos don’t amount to earth-shaking reveals. The film in a film premise is old hat now. Without interesting stakes to bind it together, it begins to lose its sheen. The effects and camerawork are nothing to write home about. This one is utterly forgettable.