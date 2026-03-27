Another worthy comeback

At some point, we have all been in the way of an ambulance. When it honks, you move. For Lisa Kudrow’s often tone-deaf Valerie Cherish, it’s a little more complicated.

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‘The Comeback’, which follows the ’90s ‘It Girl’ Valerie’s battle for relevance in a ruthless Hollywood, returns for a final season a decade after its second, with none of its bite lost.

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Let’s get it straight: the series is an uncomfortable watch. It has always been so by design. Using Valerie as a punching bag, it lays bare all that’s wrong with the entertainment industry, and by extension, the world.

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While earlier seasons tackled sexism, ageism and even foresaw the 21st century obsession with reality television (‘The Real Housewives’ and ‘The Kardashians’ can thank Valerie later), the third looks to go bigger with a flurry — social media, an AI takeover, the eternal pursuit of fame and validation.

From Broadway to podcasts, Valerie is doing it all to stay relevant. In the premiere’s funniest moments, the character fights a losing battle with “theatre folk” who for the love of God cannot cut her any slack. Her lip sync is wrong, her head doesn’t nod to the beat, she’s simply not good enough.

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A scene-stealing Kudrow makes the latest of those observations on her own accord. “I’m not a Broadway-calibre performer,” she exclaims, before anyone else can point it out.

For those of us who have seen Valerie grow over the years, it’s a pivotal character moment. Her lack of self-awareness and hurry sickness long insulated her from the industry’s harsh realities.

Were the Hollywood folks laughing with her or at her? She couldn’t tell. That, however, changed over time and it was nice to see the character development get a nod.

But growth, as we know it, comes in small doses. Valerie immediately goes back to using Covid and the 2023 Writers Guild strike as a convenient escape hatch. It is shallow but oh so relatable in times that celebrate political correctness.

Lisa Kudrow has aged like fine wine. The equal-dose vivacity and awkwardness from the days of Phoebe Buffay alone can carry a show, but her dramatic chops are what make this mockumentary style series sardonic.

Jane, played by the delectably disinterested Laura Silverman, is back for a brief moment but quits the camera crew filming Valerie’s nth comeback. We then move to a single-camera set-up and the gaze changes. (Worry not, there are quite a few CCTV footage moments that still get you insights into parts of Valerie’s life that we should probably not have insights into.)

That’s the thing, the third season experiments with style more than content. Valerie’s problems may be repetitive. But, by the looks of it, she will not be continuously “filmed”. The single-camera scenes, the ambulance sequence included, then offer the most potential.

When the service vehicle honks, Valerie moves. But it is laborious. She uses her Gen Z social media manager’s (hilarious and seemingly eternal) struggles with physical health as an excuse and bites back at the ambulance even though it has left.

It’s a well-played metaphor. Stepping aside has never come easy for Valerie, be it for an ambulance or a career that she’s told she has outgrown. She looks for excuses and bites back at those denying her a chance. Her perseverance makes her human and that alone is worthy of a comeback.