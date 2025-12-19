‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’: All fury, no fire

James Cameron’s sequel to mega bucks and glory, a billion-dollar spectacle with a universe all its own, while steady in its efforts to create a bewitching experience with an out-of-this-world CGI, fails to make his latest ‘Avatar’ outing unique.

‘Fire and Ash’ retreads in large parts what ‘The Way of Water’ tried to do. Some of the sequences feel exactly similar. The theme though continues to be consistent with the previous two films; those who are attuned to the planet and its environment will eventually triumph over those who seek to destroy it.

This third part of ‘Avatar’ tries to expand on the world of the blue-skinned tribe living on Pandora by presenting them with a new fight for survival against the Ash People, a violent and power-hungry Na’vi tribe led by the ruthless violence prone Varang (Oona Chaplin), the strident leader of the Mangkwan.

Jake Sully, Neytiri and their family fight for the future of Pandora in a conflict that causes them a great deal of emotional pain while testing their physical limits. The world building here is much tamer and there is not much diversity in terms of clan representations, creature creation or environment.

After Neteyam’s death, Jake (Sam Worthington) and his son Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) struggle to bridge the yawning gap of loss while Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) feels rudderless driven by her own private pain. They are also wary of the ever-growing human military presence and are still trying to hide from the relentless pursuit of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). Evil capitalist Parker Selfridge (Giovanni Ribisi) has his own axe to grind.

We encounter Quaritch in full Na’vi form, Jake and Neytiri’s adopted son Spider (Jack Champion), their adopted daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), biological daughter Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), the divine mother tree Eywa, Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and his peace-loving water-logged Matkayina clan and the violent Mangkwan. These characters are all special in their own way but some are underwritten and feel pointless while occupying a large slice of the narrative, and there are a few others that have been beautifully fleshed out.

Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver’s script throws up quite a few new ideas before getting washed out by the rush of water from the previous film. This third movie, though it comes three years later, tells a story that occurs just a few months after the events of the previous film.

Varang is initially projected as a guru of violence, but once Quaritch enters the scene, it’s him all the way. Cameron constructs some achingly beautiful moments encompassing grief and loss, but the sentiment therein fails to transcend beyond the engineered mayhem. The climax, too, plays out like a rehash of that in the previous film.

This film is a spectacle in true Cameron tradition. The scale is huge, motion capture work is exemplary, and the technology is beyond what we have experienced before. However, the repetitions in terms of story and the really bad, unintentionally funny dialogues, take a lot away from this experience.

The fatigue-inducing three-and-a-quarter hour runtime is also too hard to ignore.