DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Movie Review / ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’: All fury, no fire

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’: All fury, no fire

This film is a spectacle in true Cameron tradition

Full StarFull StarHalf StarEmpty StarEmpty Star
article_Author
Johnson Thomas
Updated At : 08:07 PM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A still from ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’.
Advertisement

film: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore

James Cameron’s sequel to mega bucks and glory, a billion-dollar spectacle with a universe all its own, while steady in its efforts to create a bewitching experience with an out-of-this-world CGI, fails to make his latest ‘Avatar’ outing unique.

Advertisement

‘Fire and Ash’ retreads in large parts what ‘The Way of Water’ tried to do. Some of the sequences feel exactly similar. The theme though continues to be consistent with the previous two films; those who are attuned to the planet and its environment will eventually triumph over those who seek to destroy it.

Advertisement

This third part of ‘Avatar’ tries to expand on the world of the blue-skinned tribe living on Pandora by presenting them with a new fight for survival against the Ash People, a violent and power-hungry Na’vi tribe led by the ruthless violence prone Varang (Oona Chaplin), the strident leader of the Mangkwan.

Advertisement

Jake Sully, Neytiri and their family fight for the future of Pandora in a conflict that causes them a great deal of emotional pain while testing their physical limits. The world building here is much tamer and there is not much diversity in terms of clan representations, creature creation or environment.

After Neteyam’s death, Jake (Sam Worthington) and his son Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) struggle to bridge the yawning gap of loss while Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) feels rudderless driven by her own private pain. They are also wary of the ever-growing human military presence and are still trying to hide from the relentless pursuit of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). Evil capitalist Parker Selfridge (Giovanni Ribisi) has his own axe to grind.

Advertisement

We encounter Quaritch in full Na’vi form, Jake and Neytiri’s adopted son Spider (Jack Champion), their adopted daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), biological daughter Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), the divine mother tree Eywa, Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and his peace-loving water-logged Matkayina clan and the violent Mangkwan. These characters are all special in their own way but some are underwritten and feel pointless while occupying a large slice of the narrative, and there are a few others that have been beautifully fleshed out.

Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver’s script throws up quite a few new ideas before getting washed out by the rush of water from the previous film. This third movie, though it comes three years later, tells a story that occurs just a few months after the events of the previous film.

Varang is initially projected as a guru of violence, but once Quaritch enters the scene, it’s him all the way. Cameron constructs some achingly beautiful moments encompassing grief and loss, but the sentiment therein fails to transcend beyond the engineered mayhem. The climax, too, plays out like a rehash of that in the previous film.

This film is a spectacle in true Cameron tradition. The scale is huge, motion capture work is exemplary, and the technology is beyond what we have experienced before. However, the repetitions in terms of story and the really bad, unintentionally funny dialogues, take a lot away from this experience.

The fatigue-inducing three-and-a-quarter hour runtime is also too hard to ignore.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts