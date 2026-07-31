‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’: More madness than amusement

The good news is ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ is not your regular underdog story of an upstart reaching for the stars, even though the opening song would have you believe so. The not-so-good news, however, is that the Raghav Juyal-starrer isn’t the madcap it aspires to be.

Advertisement

Director Vivek B Agrawal and co-writer Sudipto Sarkar do try not to follow the beaten path, but that by itself isn’t enough. The moment Sanjay Kapoor appears as bar owner Fatty, who doubles up as a betting don, you know the makers are aiming for the experimental touch. And the very second you see dialogues popping up on the screen as comic book graphics, you expect an innovative idea.

Advertisement

With a battery of actors in tow, from Vivan Bhatena to social media star-turned-actor Niharika M, you do need some context. Especially to join the dots on who is whose girlfriend/boyfriend, and kaun kis ka ex hai. Confounding enough, in a film titled ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’, it takes a while to fathom the bhai-behen network. Then there is the harried JD (Vikalp Mehta), who has been put on our hero Ajay Singh ’s tail by Fatty.

Advertisement

To cut a long story short, Raghav as Ajay owes 10,000 pounds to Fatty. To arrange the money, he comes up with a weird plan and the rest of the drama centres around this very absurdity. Rather, the story goes around in circles, where more than one brother-sister duo and their BFs/GFs and exes are in the spotlight. Ajay’s girlfriend Roshni’s brother is Siddharth (Vivan Bhatena). His ex is Ajay’s sister Natasha (the lovely Parvathy Omanakuttan). There is a bunch of good-looking gals, including Barkha Singh as Laila, who assists Sid in his loan recovery mission.

Amidst the chaos of lies and cross connections, Vivek tries to build a comedy that does not stand on its legs. Rather, in this mad spree, there is more madness than amusement. Things do perk up in between, especially when Niki Walia as Fatty’s wife makes her robust presence felt with the dominance of a true Punjaban. In the later part, we see the same spark in Chandan Roy Sanyal’s performance as a police officer who was once Ajay’s acting guru. It’s quite refreshing to see Chandan, who often plays a baddie, cut his funny teeth once again. His camaraderie with Raghav is reflective of what the movie could have been.

Advertisement

We know Raghav has the requisite comedic touch and the second runner-up of ‘Dance India Dance Season 3’ is a very fine dancer too. But to add songs to showcase his dancing talent, especially in the climax, doesn’t quite gel in a film which isn’t your average naach-gaana fare.

Amit Trivedi’s background score has the right mood, but the songs are not much to write home about. One, ‘Aankhon Se Tune 2.0’, is a remix. Only if the director had rejigged his concoction with some more flavour and spirit.

What is worse is that a film trying to give us a dose of wacky pleasure ends up being rather simplistic as it aims to tie up its many ends in the ‘all is well’ tenor. Given its limited runtime of 105 minutes and actors like Sanjay in the fray, it could have been a riot and a breezy watch.

Meta references, especially to Sanjay’s superstar and super-fit brother Anil Kapoor, seem more conscious than organic. The pun on pause and menopause too falls flat. Actually, the film tries too hard to find humour in this theatre of the absurd. But for occasional and rare bursts of hilarity and ingenuity, it is nowhere close to being a joyride. Or even an experiment with a cutting edge.

Clearly, neither bhai nor the film is a star here.