‘Blind Game’: Blind leading the blind

‘Blind Game’ opens like most middling crime thrillers of the OTT era, albeit with the cinematic treatment of the most middling of 1990s crime thrillers. That it carries a distinctly ‘Crime Patrol’-esque air only makes things worse.

After a man is mysteriously shot in the picturesque, yet here criminally underserved, expanse of Manali, the film spends much of its opening minutes on a painfully long montage of Arjun Rampal’s suspended Crime Branch officer, Sikandar Singh, driving through the hills.

The camera, meanwhile, captures none of their beauty. Day turns to night, Sikandar has smoked enough cigarettes to make one worry about Rampal’s respiratory health, and the same Bonjour socks advertisement has interrupted you at least thrice — but not an ounce of plot has been established. There is, however, a purportedly AI-generated shot that the film cannot even be bothered to colour-grade to match the rest of the footage.

Sikandar takes a break from the chain-smoking to crash into youngsters Vicky (Rohit Chandel) and Shaan (Akash Makhija), whom he immediately recognises as being in deep trouble. The police may often be late, Sikandar remarks elsewhere, but they can sniff out trouble in a minute — and no, the rest of the dialogue is no better.

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Vicky’s sudden death prompts Sikandar, still suspended, to take it upon himself to launch an investigation. There is also Circle Inspector Yamini Thakur (Priyamani), who appears perfectly happy taking orders from a suspended cop. She is introduced in a particularly uncomfortable scene: called to Sikandar’s house in the middle of the night, she finds him holding a drink, wearing nothing more than a robe, with cheap jazz playing in the background. And, naturally, smoking yet another cigarette.

This textbook HR violation is rather telling of the film’s ethos. ‘Blind Game’ puts all its eggs in one basket, hoping Rampal’s swagger will compensate for the cohesiveness of plot. Sadly, much of the narrative and its characters are uninteresting at best and creepy at worst.

The supporting cast fares little better, saddled with cardboard characters, uninspired dialogue and a screenplay that appears to have been assembled during a power cut.

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Vicky and Shaan belong to a friend group of five that seems to have wandered in from a 2000s daily soap. The fattest of the lot is called Burger (sigh); we meet the group during his suicide attempt, thwarted when his weight brings the ceiling fan crashing down.

Played for laughs, this insensitively segues into a run-of-the-mill montage of the five running a cafe. One realises that the film borrows not just its camera work and sound effects (those dreadful slap sounds) but also its comedy from another era.

Revelations arrive with great solemnity, only to leave one wondering whether the writers themselves were surprised by what they had just written.

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A bag of cash and a mysterious kingpin named David Walter Williams land the five in trouble, setting off an “investigation” that follows the most predictable conspiracy imaginable, somehow making that even more boring.

By this point, writing a review longer than the film’s most interesting stretch of storytelling has become an exercise in endurance.

There really isn’t much to say about ‘Blind Game’. It is simply bad, and not even particularly inventive about it.

With its painful camerawork, editing and dubbing, the film makes one grateful for Zee5’s screening ethos of throwing in two to four advertisements every five minutes — at least these offer the occasional change of scenery.