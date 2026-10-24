DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Movie Review / ‘Chaar Yaar’: An engaging coming-of-rage yarn

‘Chaar Yaar’: An engaging coming-of-rage yarn

Even as it treads a tried and tested trajectory, the going doesn’t get trite and wasted

Full StarFull StarFull StarHalf StarEmpty Star
article_Author
Subhash K Jha
Updated At : 02:09 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The fresh ensemble cast verifies the validity of new talent.
Advertisement

film: Prime Video Chaar Yaar

Director: Vinay Waikul

Cast: Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub, Prayrak Mehta and Sikandar Kher

Crime yarns can get tedious .With their repetitive violence, they can easily establish a ‘yawn’ sambandh with viewers.

Not this one. ‘Chaar Yaar’ is fairly engaging. Even if the trajectory trodden by the tale is tried and tested, the going doesn’t get trite and wasted. The four actors playing car thieves sponsored by a smooth and smirky Sikandar Kher (he always seems to get it right) remain constantly clued in to their characters’ core.

Advertisement

The 8-episode series has been directed by Vinay Waikul and co-created by veteran crime writer S Hussain Zaidi. Zaidi’s presence explains the thriller’s careful detailing.

Advertisement

Set in the Mumbai of early 2000s, it follows four middle-class childhood friends who resort to car theft to clear a massive underworld debt, inadvertently triggering a chaotic interstate operation. The ‘Chaar Yaar’ are played by Purav Jha (Saahil), Naman Jain (Sameer), Saqib Ayub (Tony) and Prayrak Mehta (Jay). The quartet is clearly committed to characterisation.

As seen in this week’s fabulous feature film ‘Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar’, the fresh ensemble cast verifies the validity of new talent. The new kids in tinsel town hold their own in a saga that doesn’t stretch its luck. Perhaps the number of episodes could have been reduced somewhat, but the length of the series never gets cumbersome.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts