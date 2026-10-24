‘Chaar Yaar’: An engaging coming-of-rage yarn

Crime yarns can get tedious .With their repetitive violence, they can easily establish a ‘yawn’ sambandh with viewers.

Not this one. ‘Chaar Yaar’ is fairly engaging. Even if the trajectory trodden by the tale is tried and tested, the going doesn’t get trite and wasted. The four actors playing car thieves sponsored by a smooth and smirky Sikandar Kher (he always seems to get it right) remain constantly clued in to their characters’ core.

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The 8-episode series has been directed by Vinay Waikul and co-created by veteran crime writer S Hussain Zaidi. Zaidi’s presence explains the thriller’s careful detailing.

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Set in the Mumbai of early 2000s, it follows four middle-class childhood friends who resort to car theft to clear a massive underworld debt, inadvertently triggering a chaotic interstate operation. The ‘Chaar Yaar’ are played by Purav Jha (Saahil), Naman Jain (Sameer), Saqib Ayub (Tony) and Prayrak Mehta (Jay). The quartet is clearly committed to characterisation.

As seen in this week’s fabulous feature film ‘Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar’, the fresh ensemble cast verifies the validity of new talent. The new kids in tinsel town hold their own in a saga that doesn’t stretch its luck. Perhaps the number of episodes could have been reduced somewhat, but the length of the series never gets cumbersome.