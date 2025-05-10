Charming, relatable show

If you’re looking for a show that mixes laughter, heart and a dash of midlife chaos, ‘The Four Seasons’ should be your next binge.

Created by comedy stars Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, this eight-episode series is a fresh take on Alan Alda’s 1981 movie of the same name. Instead of quick jokes, the show focuses on deep emotions, as old relationships fall apart and come back together. The story moves through the year, with two episodes for each season (spring, summer, fall and winter). It follows three longtime couples as they navigate friendship, marriage and the chaos of getting older, all while on luxurious vacations.

The series kicks off in spring with Nick (Steve Carell), a hedge-fund manager stuck in a midlife crisis, dropping a bombshell. He announces he’s divorcing his wife, Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), on their 25th anniversary trip. From there, the group’s dynamic unravels as Nick starts dating a younger woman, Ginny (Erika Henningsen), Anne rediscovers her independence while the other couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte) and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), grapple with their own messy relationships.

As the seasons change, so do the emotional stakes. Summer brings moments of joy and hints of romance, but also conflict as old resentments surface. Autumn shifts the tone. The group’s once-solid foundation begins to crack under the weight of ageing parents and stalled ambitions. By winter, their bond is tested in deeper ways, forcing each of them to face hard truths, make difficult choices and redefine what friendship and home really mean.

The real draw here is the stellar cast. Fey brings her signature dry humour, though her fans might wish she had more bite. Carell balances charm and cringe as Nick. Silver steals the show as Anne, transforming from a withdrawn, iPad-glued spouse into a woman reclaiming her voice.

Domingo and Calvani add warmth and energy even if they feel over the top in some scenes. Will Forte’s Jack is sometimes lost in the background, but gets a few funny moments.

Supported by elegant cinematography that makes full use of seasonal changes — blooming gardens, sun-lit lakes and snow-covered landscapes — the show is as much a visual poem as it is a narrative drama. The soundtrack adds to its quiet, introspective feel.

‘The Four Seasons’ is at its best when it shows how long-term love can feel both safe and stuck at the same time. The series is funny but also honest with real conversations that happen in everyday life. It does a great job showing what it’s like to be middle-aged today like Nick, who feels too old for TikTok but too young to give up on adventure.

The finale is about new beginnings in a touching way. Ginny is finally accepted by Nick’s group of friends. Anne is able to let go of the pain from her divorce and see the future more clearly. Danny and Claude, and Kate and Jack, all start honest conversations with their partners that help heal their relationships. Even though they have faced hard times, they come out more open, connected and ready to live honestly and with purpose.

The show has its downsides and occasionally loses its footing. It sometimes doesn’t know what it wants to be and jumps between comedy and drama too fast, especially in the winter episodes where the jokes feel over the top.

Overall, ‘The Four Seasons’ is a charming and relatable show about friendship, marriage and what it means to grow older together. It’s not the most original series, but it is easy to watch and will make you laugh, think and maybe even call up your old friends.