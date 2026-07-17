Cinematic Odyssey into the past

“Fantasies and dreams… A nightmare of thought. A face, a fleet, a war...” Add to it a human being who towers above all with fierce courage and a beating heart. Odysseus’ epic story, as told by Greek poet Homer some 3,000 years ago, comes alive in Academy Award-winner Christopher Nolan’s fantastical ‘The Odyssey’.

Advertisement

Those clued into Greek mythology know all too well who Odysseus was: King of Ithaca, a true blue war hero, the man behind the treacherous Trojan Horse, instrumental in making the invincible Troy fall. Unlike Achilles, he did not die on the battlefield, but lost his way back home. And it’s his odyssey — full of travails, encounters with monsters, sirens, the dead and gods — which gives wings to Nolan’s extraordinary cinematic vision.

Advertisement

If Homer’s ‘Odyssey’ is the stuff legends are made of, Nolan’s films spawn their own fables. How the film has cost 250 million dollars, his most expensive so far, and has been shot entirely on IMAX’s 70 mm film cameras is not just a side story, but a testimony to how Nolan challenges the rules of filmmaking.

Advertisement

The Oscar-winning ‘Oppenheimer’ director once again steps back in time. He takes you into the mythical world and you slowly begin to inhabit a realm which is at once real and surreal, as much about gods as men, about cruel wars which make despots out of men. And yet they are ruled by simple, pure emotions like the desire to get home. Of course, in more than one film, remember ‘Interstellar’, Nolan’s heroes struggle to get home.

The film opens in Ithaca’s palace where, in the absence of her king, Queen Penelope (Anne Hathway) has to contend with a zillion suitors and a man-child, Telemachus (Tom Holland), for a son. The answer to the query “Is Odysseus dead” is not a puzzle, nor fraught with any suspense. We meet the man himself and Matt Damon rises above all his roles to become Odysseus. Yet when his flashback unfurls, straightforward enough but never as a straight line, we find ourselves on an adventure trip. In a clever directorial device, part of his quest is reimagined by Odysseus and other bits by those like Menelaus (Jon Bernthal), Helen’s husband who fought with him on the battlefield.

Advertisement

Though the film is set in the period after Troy has fallen, much time and attention is paid to the recreation of battle scenes in all their glory, the hideousness of it reserved for later. The high points, especially the Trojan Horse moment, appear time and again. A poignant and gripping climax even has Odysseus recalling how the laws of Zeus the Greek God were knocked down by ambitious, deceitful men like him. “One man’s trick and Zeus’ laws defied forever…”

Writing by Nolan himself has a contemporary touch — evident in lines like “the best perspective of a man is from below”. Only words like Daddy and a swear word here and there rob the incredibly immersive experience of its otherwise authentic world building. Yet nothing can take away the sheen from the marvellous storyteller that Nolan is.

Unlike his other mind-twisters like ‘Inception’ or ‘Tenet’, which leave you with more questions than answers, things don’t move in a circuitous fashion. If much here is understandable, much is coded in subtexts.

Noble sentiments such as Penelope’s undying love for her missing husband collide with the unholy desires of Antinous, who wants the throne by marrying her. Robert Pattinson as the cunning Antinous is deviously charming, though it’s Holland who impresses far more as his character arc allows him greater flex.

Undeniably, the film belongs to Damon. He is every inch the warrior and the war-beaten waylaid traveller, wearing his travails on his skin and sinews. When he emerges as a man who finds redemption in his confession of guilt, you see the vulnerable him with clarity. Damon may or may not have been Nolan’s first choice, but he sure is the right one.

Niggles have trailed Nolan’s casting decisions. Apart from the absence of Greek actors, Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy has raised eyebrows too. A woman of colour as the one who launched a thousand ships… is it inclusivity or cultural appropriation? But we are more than okay with the casting of Himesh Patel as Eurylochus, Odysseus’ second-in-command. Patel gets more than a fair share of screen-time and does a decent job too.

In the star-studded affair, Zendaya as Greek Goddess Athena and Charlize Theron as Calypso the nymph, who has Odysseus in a spell for years, make their mark. The sequence involving Samantha Morton as Circe, a witch who entraps Odysseus’ men, is one of the most bewitching scenes.

‘The Odyssey’, which at once ensnares and transfixes you, has enough intersections that are transcendental. Obviously meant for a special 70mm IMAX experience, the visual impact would be far more enhanced in halls equipped for it. Nevertheless, the absence of such theatres in India should not stop you from savouring the unique spectacle.

Cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema and musical score by Ludwig Göransson match Nolan’s power to envision beyond the obvious.

Nolan touches a new high with each film yet also brings us face-to-face with ground truths. Humanity will continue to pay the price for men’s primal desire to vanquish the other. If we were living in another world, perhaps we could have disagreed… but here we feel and understand as we experience yet another cinematic spell of the auteur.