‘Clayface’: A villain is born

The little-known Batman villain, Clayface, who debuted way back in 1940, gets a scary body horror origin story. This third film in the rebooted DC Studios universe, following the recent ‘Superman’ and ‘Supergirl’, is intensely engaging and creeps you out with its extreme body horror sequences.

Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries (‘Kandahar’, ‘The Return’) plays the title role. He is Matt Hagen, a handsome movie star who has just been honoured with an Oscar nomination. He is riding high and lets his guard down while on a brief trip to Gotham before the production of his next movie begins. Succumbing to the advances of a woman in a nightclub, he finds himself savaged by her crime kingpin lover, Markos Szabos (David Dencik), the morning after. After a horrible disfigurement, Matt’s acting career goes for a toss.

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When he hears about Dr Caitlyn Corr’s (Naomi Ackie) groundbreaking nanotechnology research, he sees a glimmer of hope. He persuades her to experiment on his disfigurement even before human trials have taken place. Matt’s boyish looks get restored and he is back in the reckoning. Unfortunately, the experiment was not exactly successful. Matt’s face collapses in horrific patterns when he’s under stress. After going back into treatment, the situation gets even more horrifying.

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The screenplay, co-written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, does a good job building up reasons for Matt’s darker side to come to the fore. The first half focuses on his devastation following his disfigurement while the second half focuses on his growing anger and desire for revenge.

The criminal confrontations have bite and the romantic stirrings lead to sly, complex reverberations. The script smartly delineates Matt’s distress, desperation, and eventual physical and mental devolution, which leads him toward criminal intent.

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The narrative portrays him largely as a sympathetic figure and even though we see him committing murder in inventive fashion, he retains a likability that never diminishes. This is mainly because of how the role was written and the casting of Harries, who has a strong and charismatic screen presence.

Matt’s intense attraction towards his doctor Caitlyn, who is in a committed relationship with John (Max Minghella), adds to the film’s emotional complexity. Ackie’s Caitlyn is a conflicted scientist making a humane choice that goes all wrong. Max Minghella as her cop boyfriend is effective while Dencik as the villain who cuts up Matt’s handsome face is a little too turgid.

Director James Watkins blindsides the audience with edgy body horror sequences that keep them squirming in their seats. When Matt undergoes plastic surgery, when his face collapses to hideous proportions, when he uses a switchblade on his face and arms to test his instant healing capacity, when he uses scissors to separate his eyelids and many more — these are gross-out moments that keep you repulsed and squeamish.

The shape-shifting sequences leading up to the stirring end play in the crowded nightclub where Matt wreaks havoc are well orchestrated. It doesn’t establish Matt Hagen/Clayface as a monstrous supervillain yet, but we know he is getting there slowly. The dark forebodings are strongly etched in this origin story itself.

The cinematography by Rob Hardy is directly in your face. There’s no turning away from Matt’s horrifying experiences. Watkins and Hardy keep the camera close, capturing every excruciating detail.

‘Clayface’ is tonally and stylistically consistent with genre thrillers of the body horror variety. The grimy visuals are evocative of a comic book reality yet there’s enough psychological depth and emotional resonance to draw the audience into that make-believe world.

The combination of practical and CGI effects work beautifully here. The tension is high and the pacing is just right.

‘Clayface’ is an effective body horror film telling a story about a doomed tragic antihero. As an exploration of the darker side in comic lore, this DC Studios’ latest effort is more than likely to earn a big payoff. The current mania for horror films ties in well with this body horror effort.