Websolute fun: This week is going to be an emotional rollercoaster ride on the web

September 15: Shiksha Mandal on MX Player

Inspired by true events, this social thriller reveals corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy that affect the vulnerable section of students in India. Directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal, the series stars Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah, Pavan Raj Malhotra, Rajendra Sethi and Iram Badar Khan in pivotal roles.

September 16: Jogi on Netflix

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others, the film is based on a series of events from the 1984 tragedy that jolted the nation. How a normal day in the life of Jogi (Diljit Dosanjh) and his family turns tragic and the aftermath of how Jogi fights for his community against all odds.

September 16: Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya on Disney+ Hotstar

When faced with age-old superstitions and myths, one IAS officer sets out on a quest to find the truth. This supernatural thriller series starring Tisca Chopra in the lead is a dark tale of cursed caves, hidden treasures and generational secrets.