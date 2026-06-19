‘Cocktail 2’: A mocktail without frizz or spice

The very first scene establishes how our hero can charm birds out of the trees, ahem floor women. The fact that Kunal is none other than the dashing Shahid Kapoor only helps matters. But before we accuse him of playing yet another toxic lover, we learn that he is in a committed relationship with Diya (Rashmika Mandanna).

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The scene shifts to how men can be pathological cheaters, and while Diya is outraged, Kunal finds humour in his friend’s cheating ways. Will he too cheat when temptations comes knocking? Since ‘Cocktail 2’ is a spiritual sequel to Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty-starrer ‘Cocktail’ (both directed by Homi Adajania), it’s just a matter of time before the third angle in the love triangle surfaces.

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And boy, Kriti Sanon as Ally emerges as this superhot eye candy, perfect in an even more perfect Sicily. As we find it difficult to take our eyes off her, can our Prince Charming resist her charm? Well, he is pushed towards her by none other than his live-in partner Diya as she sets him up for a loyalty test.

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What happens hereafter is not as important as ‘how’. For the longest time, actually most of the pre-interval runtime, we are on a scenic trip to the Italian island. Its beautiful bylanes, vibrant landscapes and cityscapes (full marks to cinematographer Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran) try to compensate for the meandering storyline.

The seduction game begins but is far from seductive. Yes, to be fair, we are mildly interested in who our hero will choose finally and, mercifully, unlike ‘Cocktail’, which played on the traditional versus modern dichotomy, here both heroines are modern, so to say.

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Diya is okay with a long live-in not fructifying into marriage… until she becomes sure of her lover. Despite appearing in varying stages of undress, Kriti breathes emotional gravitas into her part. In her bohemian scheme of lifestyle, constant (be it city or relationships) spells boredom. Yet we know we will soon see her vulnerable facet.

Inside every woman, howsoever radical, beats a heart that wants love and Kriti carries hers in her eyes and later on her sleeve. You understand, even empathise, with her emotions. But when she lands up at the wedding ceremonies of Kunal and Diya, the chaos that follows is neither entertaining nor engaging. The catfights between the two women over their man, or one of them turning all too sacrificial — nothing strikes an emotional note.

We go through the proceedings, as do the three lead actors, yet they manage to rise above their parts, especially Kriti as this femme fatale high on energy and modern ethos.

Music by Pritam has a melodious song or two like ‘Tujhko’, sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, packed in. But even the makers know that nothing can match the magic of ‘Tumhi Ho Bandhu…’

Homi and writers Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain infuse some philosophical wisdom with one-liners. There is a bit about how past becomes more important and more beautiful than the future with every passing second. But the film begins to make sense only in the very last round — a classic case of too little, too late.

Love is indeed like comfort food/T-shirt and less like livewire chemistry… we all know that; the commitment-phobic Gen Z, constantly looking for excitement, may not, however. It can take home that lesson. Yet, apart from the monologue that Shahid (competent in his bewilderment and commitment) delivers in the climax, there isn’t much that stays with you.

Relationships, we know, are messy and complicated… and there is no litmus test, certainly no compatibility meter, which can guarantee the truth of it. Knowing you partner’s favourite colour or where he kissed you the first time are superficial details in the game of love.

This Maddock Films and Luv Ranjan production makes a point or two about what real love looks like. But finally, they end up serving a rather safe mocktail without frizz or spice.

We see love more like a fleeting emotion and don’t quite experience its depths.