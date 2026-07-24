Coffee with musafirs, and it’s a treat

Love conquers all… only here, the heroine, Sudha (Vedika Pinto), believes: “Sahi pyar hamare liye sahi ho yeh zaroori nahi (It’s not essential that true love is right for us).” She meets her suitor Chander (Vikrant Massey) for a matrimonial alliance. He is a software engineer who wants to set up a cafe in the mountains, hence the title of the series. Sudha is a lawyer whose ambitions touch sky high and marriage figures nowhere in her scheme of things.

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They fall in love and the villains here are not ma-baap or a ‘judgy’ society, but a clash of aspirations. As the storyline set in Bhopal moves in two timelines set apart by eight years, we clearly see they have moved on. Chander has not only realised his dream in Mussoorie, but found love again in Preeti (Mahima Makwana).

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Directed by FTII graduate and National Award-winning Ruchir Arun, this series is not your regular twists-and-turns drama. The only surprise here is the final straw that broke the bond of this very much in love couple. That Chander will certainly meet Sudha again is a no-brainer. Yet what keeps you going in this soft and sonorous eight-episode drama is its refreshing quality. The two heroines are like a breath of fresh air, simply sweet and authentically pretty. Though Vedika gets a meatier role, Mahima is no less endearing.

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Being the second love in someone’s life can’t be easy; she mirrors this predicament with poignancy. If the spunky and spirited Sudha wants the moon, a grounded Preeti believes in living in the moment.

In times when crime as a genre is ruling the OTT roost, a tender love story is perhaps what the doctor ordered for our mental well-being. Of course, ‘Musafir Cafe’ is not without its flaws. Pacing is slow, but on the flip side, it’s very much in sync with the story it tells. What exactly is their story is a valid question. On the face of it, it’s a love triangle where writer-creator Sharanya Rajgopal’s thoughtful statement — “It’s so easy to talk to strangers when they know nothing about you” — sets the idyllic tone.

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This is a world in which the bad guys just don’t exist. The hero is not just a green flag but a green forest. From a nosey mother who wants her son married to the house help all too eager to keep secrets, everyone is goodness personified. Then there is the exceptionally generous uncle. Adil Hussain can never make a wrong move and even as this sugar-sweet Mark, the benefactor of Chander and Preeti, he is believable.

Vikrant Massey, who turns producer with this web series, is at his consummate best; you relate to his frustration, his fragility. And his dream may have that dreamy touch, but it certainly is understandable.

Just as our hero is flummoxed by his girlfriend Sudha’s steadfast refusal to marry him, we too are in a state of bewilderment.

Human emotions don’t work on any rationale or reason. Right and wrong have no place in the lexicon of love. The series, however, takes eight episodes to arrive at this conclusion. And we have this sneaky suspicious feeling that the series could easily have been a taut film. In the present form, it has that languorous unfrenzied aura, in no rush to spill the beans. Cinematographer Aniruddha Patankar seems in love with the surroundings, be it the culturally rooted Bhopal or the sun-kissed mountains.

The cafe’s distinctive vibe is well captured. Music by Raghav Kaushik, Garvit-Priyansh, and Neel Adhikari is heady, with a medley of songs like ‘Tera Hua Sahiba’ and ‘Kaafi Hai Na’.

Based on Divya Prakash Dubey’s bestselling Hindi novel, it duly honours men and women of letters and often throws in names of authors and books, from Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ to Kafka’s ‘The Metamorphosis’. Why, one character Rahil (charming Rajeev Siddhartha) is even a celebrated travel writer and Preeti herself is a writer in waiting.

Interestingly, the series too makes you wait. Whether the open-ended climax is a creative choice or signals another season is a question only the makers can answer. All we can say is that if you have had enough of violence-charged narratives high on toxic relationships, opt for this feel-good world, which we had forgotten exists.

What’s more, the series is not just surface gloss but makes some insightful observations: “a musafir travels within too”, for instance. So, in the bright light of your living room, watch these musafirs’ (Chander, Sudha and Preeti) story, which is more than just another love tale.

Feel the heart of ‘Musafir Cafe’ over a cup of coffee, for sure.