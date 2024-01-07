 Dangerously in Love, with Beyoncé : The Tribune India

Dangerously in Love, with Beyoncé

We all loved Summer Renaissance, Energy, My Power and Diva. Now, Beyoncé’s film on her Renaissance tour makes it easy for us to love the woman behind those songs

Sheetal

IT’S not a concert or a film, it’s a culture! Theatres converted into concert halls, but who minds it! The film opens with Beyoncé doing what she knows the best — singing. But, by the time it ends, you will admire many sides of her.

The film starts from where her solo career began, singing Dangerously in Love, the title song of her first solo studio album in 1997, and she doesn't take her fans for granted. Making 40s look cool, peaceful and empowering, her magnetic charm can lead fans to follow her to the eternity.

The film is like a story book. Each time they pause the concert to share an anecdote from her Renaissance tour, you feel bad and the same thing happens when the narration is paused to resume the concert. In other words, the editor has done a good job in piecing it together for an immersive 2-hour-48-minute binge. You not only admire the set design, futuristic production involving robotic arms, metallic costumes, out of the world props, advance VFX for a hallucinating experience, but also get involved with the personal journey of the crew. For instance, it highlights trumpet player Crystal 'Rovel' Torres' pregnancy or Beyoncé’s knee surgery. In doing so, one gets to know from where this Diva gets the Power and Energy to bring out Renaissance.

Other than these songs, the story of Queen Bey's Uncle Johnny, included in the film, is heart touching. Before making it big, it's her uncle and mother Tina who used to design her dresses for songs and big events. Beyoncé paid a tribute to him with the song Heated, which was also a part of her concert tour.

Johnny, a gay who died due to HIV, was a big influence on Beyoncé during her childhood and introduced her to House music, which is the core of the Renaissance album. Dedicated to Tina and Johnny, the whole tour was about inclusivity and it's beautifully shown in the movie.

As a director, Beyoncé has carefully chosen the real cast of her film. It has underground drag legends Kevin Aviance and Moi Renee, appearances by trans woman- reality TV personality Ts Madison, gay rapper Big Freedia, transgender DJ Honey Dijon as production designer, and a shout-out to inclusive luxury designer Telfar Clemons.

When it comes to fashion, Bey rocks every outfit and exudes elegance. She makes you fall in love with shimmer and sequins. Even her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who performs in some shows, rocks it with a similar swag.

We all know Beyoncé as an enigmatic performer, powerful singer, energetic dancer and walking fashion magazine, but she is much more than that. The Beyoncé in the film gives attention to details. She is present in every part, including set and costume designing, and stage lighting.

And on the side-lines she somehow is making family time as well. We all know the ability to heal through music, but give this concert film a chance, because it does much more than just healing. It's a fantasy come true. Because a woman imagined it, rehearsed it, magically put together a team to weave a world around her songs, and taken over city after city.

