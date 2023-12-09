Delicious reimagination of an epic tale

Sheetal

For cinema lovers, Willy Wonka is synonymous with either Gene Wilder or Johnny Depp. But not anymore! It was tough to fill in their big boots and hat ‘full of dreams’, but Timothée has done it, and how!

It’s natural to be sceptical when walking into theatres to witness someone replay a character that people have grown up on. As the film opens, Wonka takes us along into a fantasy town of the 1930s’ London; he has been travelling for seven years and collecting secrets to make the world’s best chocolate. His opening musical monologue — a combination of humour, drama, choreography and, of course, nostalgia — breaks the ice. The film doesn’t lose this delectable gourmet recipe throughout.

Timothée, as Wonka, leaves the viewers hypnotised with his cane-twirling choreography, affable smirks and a playful glint in his eyes. Just two minutes into the movie and you forget he is the same guy who was playing another character in the trailer of ‘Dune’. Another heavyweight actor, Hugh Grant, plays an impish dwarf, Oompa-Loompa in Roald Dahl’s words. Ushering in elf flavour ahead of Christmas, this mischievous character is the livewire of this film.

Rowan Atkinson as Father Julius doesn’t have a big role, as also the Chocolate Cartel comprising Slugworth (Paterson Joseph), Prodnose (Matt Lucas) and Ficklegruber (Mathew Baynton). But given that the film is just a stepping stone to a staircase made of chocolate, they look set to have far bigger roles in the sequels to come.

In the film, Willy Wonka (from Dahl’s 1964 novel ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’) gets a backstory, a justifiable and likeable one at that. Gleaning of sub-texts from the original story to develop a prequel is a job well done by co-writers Paul King and Simon Farnaby. King also retains the poor and orphan child theme (prevalent in Dahl’s writing) in the story of Wonka’s assistant, Noodle, played by Calah Lane. It’s difficult to decide who left a bigger impact, Paul King the screenwriter or Paul King the director.

Kudos to music composer Joby Talbot for keeping it original. The cinematographer has brought the 1971 Dahl’s factory scene into 4K Ultra HD print in what seems like a tribute to the old works, while taking the timeless children’s story further for the coming generations. The film gives us a new Wonka, call him Timothée Chocolatier if you may, a delicious reimagination by King.