‘Dilwali Diwali’ is insipid 

Happy families are a myth that our movies love to explore, if not explode. Director Ritesh Menon’s Diwali heart-tugger (at least, that’s what this is meant to be) is a bit of a damp squib. Manoj Pahwa could by now play this kind of boisterous fun-loving Punjabi patriarch with his eyes closed, provided his character Sudhir Sikka, aka Gogi, doesn’t bump into the furniture in his new posh high-rise apartment which feels “like a punishment” for the Sikka family.

Mrs Sukhi Sikka (Neetu Kohli, doing a Seema Pahwa, if not a Divya Dutta) is the odd one out in the new home where the la-di-dah neighbour Anita refuses Sukhi’s neighbourly kheer offering, saying she is “lacto allergic”.

Mrs Kohli gives Anita those ones, you know that look of the poor-are-so-rich-in-feelings that Seema Pahwa and Divya Dutta specialise in. Soon the two, Sukhi and Anita, are sharing gupshup over a cuppa, after the woke Anita calls Sukhi by her real name, Sukhmani, a name she had forgotten was hers, busy as she was being a wife and mother.

Could a plot get more trite? Wait. Don’t go away. The plot (if the sketchy scenes constitute one) gets progressively blah. Eventually the film seeks a desperate closure and when it can’t find one, it just pretends to hit on a closure, like a news channel that shoots a monsoonal deluge in a studio to salvage its ratings.

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Oh, I nearly forgot: the entire drama hinges on the prodigal son Ansh (Mihir Ahuja, trying hard to find meat in a malnourished mealy-mouthed drama), returning from Norway after three years to spend Diwali with his parents and sister.

The Sikka family must give up the joys of working class residency and move back to the high-rise abode to impress their son, abandoning their middle-class home where all the poor, good, friendly neighbours live.

Even at one hour, ‘Dilwali Diwali’ feels like a slog. There is not one sincerely written character. Everyone is a lifeless trope trying hard to impress us with what Amol Palekar had famously described as “peele chehre wale adarsh” in ‘Gharaonda’.

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Sorry, no one is buying this. The entire film feels like a hasty festive offering, a bogus Diwali bonus.