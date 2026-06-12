‘Disclosure Day’: Jewel in Spielberg’s crown

Steven Spielberg’s latest is a breathtakingly dramatic sci-fi conspiracy thriller. The script by Daid Koepp is a thematically complex amalgamation of ‘AI’, ‘Close Encounters’, ‘ET’, ‘Signs’, ‘Schindler’s List’ and many other alien mysteries. This combined formulation showcases the maestro at his very best.

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It’s 25 years since Spielberg made ‘AI: Artificial Intelligence’ and we are witness to that prophecy partially coming true in our daily lives today.

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‘Disclosure Day’ is about alien sightings and makes the strongest case yet for their existence. The narrative takes on the shape of a thriller. The pace is nippy, the tone mysterious and the action hi-tech. Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor) is being actively hunted by mysterious Men in Black belonging to an organisation known as Wardex, headed by Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth).

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Noah’s team has taken Daniel’s girlfriend, Jane (Eve Hewson), captive. He has no alternative but to give himself up. We don’t yet know what Daniel has stolen from them and we don’t realise its power until he does a mini reveal midway through the film.

He knows the truth about the existence of supreme beings outside our world and feels duty-bound to reveal it to the world. To this intent, Daniel has been working with a team of Wardex defectors, led by Hugo Wakefield (Colman Domingo), to release footage of alien encounters and the brutality afforded to captured aliens. They are, in fact, just waiting for Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt), a Kansas City meteorologist, to give them the sign.

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There’s quite a lot going on here. The narrative comes at you from four different directions. Daniel, Margaret, Hugo and Noah’s tracks eventually converge in the climax. It’s a race against time for Daniel, Margaret and Hugo to reach the TV station in order to make the big reveal before Noah and his team can put the brakes on it.

The narrative moves at break-neck speed with Spielberg’s long-time Oscar-winning collaborator, cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, propelling his camera to generate pace and gravitas. The camerawork is smooth and the ride thereof is scintillating. The action sequence involving a car and a train is simply breathtaking. There are some more expertly choreographed action sequences of the Indiana Jones kind.

This is certainly one of the best-looking films we’ve witnessed this year. The CGI is first rate, too.

John Williams’ soaring musical score adds tempo, tone, atmosphere and thrust to the drama, thus facilitating vivid enslavement.

O’Connor and Blunt put on convincing performances. Blunt is fantastic as she agilely weaves in psychic powers and outrageous linguistic abilities while conveying a wide range of emotions. Her character is extremely complex, going from a pretty Met girl to suddenly transforming into one possessing extraordinary abilities. This is an emotion-laced nuanced performance and is her finest work yet. Firth and Domingo also do their bit to aid conviction.

In ‘Disclosure Day’, Spielberg is basically grappling with the truth about alien existence and its impact on faith and religion in general. He wonders whether that truth has the power to unite or destroy us. The film poses thought-provoking questions. Some of the dialogues allude to human beings possibly being the greatest threat to human existence. Hugo reiterates that by commenting that humans have been evolutionarily derailed by lies and emotional dishonesty. That discussion reaches an emotional peak nearing the climax.

The climax is the most emotionally riveting we’ve seen from Spielberg yet. He has often reiterated in interviews that he believes in the existence of aliens. His filmography certainly underlines that belief. The emotional power with which he puts forward that argument makes for a spell-binding watch. This film is yet another jewel in Spielberg’s illustrious crown.