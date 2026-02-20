‘Do Deewane Seher Me’: No Rosni at end of tunnel

“Last night, my brother came home and declared, ‘I’m a feminist.’ My whole family loses it, ‘Wow, so modern, so forward, pasta bhi banata hai!’” Ravi Udyawar’s ‘Do Deewane Seher Me’ instantly took me back to this masterful joke by comic Jeeya Sethi.

Advertisement

In Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Shashank Sharma, we get our modern, soft-spoken, six-figure earning and pasta-making male lead. After many jeevansathi dates, he gets his meet-cute with Rosni. Yes, Mrunal Thakur’s character is called Roshni, but his speech impediment has him unable to enunciate the ‘sh’ sound. Wasing masine, institusion and his own name — Sasank Sarma — become a cruel joke and his confidence lies in the trenches. He avoids board meetings, Zoom calls and even dates. Until he meets Roshni.

Advertisement

Only, Roshni has her own demons. Being left at the altar by her ex, she has real trust issues. And yet, after initially rejecting Shashank despite a rather delightful first date where they save what I believe was a month’s worth of laundry from sudden rain, she begins to see him behind their parents’ back. There are definite sparks, but also a few red flags. When are there not?

Advertisement

In the first half, the chemistry is instant and jokes are funny. “Mubaraq ho, car hui hai!” (when Shashank buys a car) and “Are you fure?” (when Roshni says a speech impediment is no bar for her) land with intent and carry emotional depth. However, when you spend so much time with two characters, you start to see their flaws as much as their charm.

The characterisation stretches thin quickly and Roshni is the worst hit. The woman has more changes of heart than a seven-year-old me at a Baskin Robbins. She falls in and out of love in every alternate song sequence, berates her family only to reconcile off-screen, and sermonises about body positivity while looking as curated as the models her fashion magazine shoots.

Advertisement

Her “tomboyish-ness” is reduced to the laziest visual shorthand in the rom-com playbook: oversized glasses. She wears them to mask an imperfection (you’ll know what it is midway through) that needs male validation? It’s cosmetic progressivism 101.

These inconsistencies spill into her relationship with Shashank — she rejects him, asks him not to call, then berates him for doing just that. Don’t get me wrong, complex characters that make questionable choices are excellent muses. But Roshni’s motivations are never explored beyond the heroine carrying a broken heart trope.

Shashank is slightly better rounded but still more check-list than human. He says he cooks (never seen), does just enough to scrape by at work, rarely throws a tantrum, and maybe has a passion to take award-winning photographs between his 9-5 corporate job and the jeevansathi merry-go-round.

This is where I go back to the opening joke. The bar, for men, has been lowered so far down that it begs the question — is bare minimum the new gold standard? In a silver lining, unlike Roshni, the resolution to Shashank’s arc comes from within him and with a strong message of accepting one’s flaws.

Credit where it’s due. Thakur tries her best to hold down Roshni’s emotional carousel and Chaturvedi’s histrionics help make his run-of-the-mill character feel distinct. That said, I can’t help but draw parallels to how Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas turned these very character-types into real people in TVF’s ‘Permanent Roommates’.

Technically, the film floats just above the current. Udyawar shows intent with his use of sound — train whirring transitions into rain, egg-cracking into bamboo wind chimes. Given the speech-impediment theme, sound could have evolved into a striking metaphor. Instead, loud background score and forgettable songs smother the opportunity.

The tragedy of ‘Do Deewane Seher Me’ is that it thinks it is modern. Boxes are ticked, optics are managed, but the bar for authenticity stays where it always was — low. Shashank could very well have been Jeeya Sethi’s brother.