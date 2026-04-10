‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’: Whodunit amid depths of moral abyss

Without much ado, the film comes straight to the point. A man, but obviously Sohrab Handa (Vinay Pathak), is found murdered in a living room. For those of us who have seen ‘Knives Out’, the basic template does not come as a surprise. A whole lot of men and women, relatives and friends have assembled in this picturesque getaway home. Expectedly, the fingers of suspicion point in all possible directions.

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There is the disgruntled father (MK Raina), sleepwalking wife Isha (Koel Purie), business partner Raman Chawla (Neil Bhoopalam) who we later learn wants Sohrab out of their business, and TV anchor Kumar (Danish Husain) of a crime show, ‘Pardafaash’. Like most things here, this name hasn’t been chosen randomly.

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Without a doubt, this Rajat Kapoor directorial, which was screened at the MAMI festival in 2023, aims to lift the veil on many things, most importantly how dysfunctional relationships work under the garb of yaari-dosti, bonhomie and pyar-mohabbat of blood ties. The title, ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’, is quite a teaser, for the actual intent is perhaps just the opposite and yet not really. Clearly, everyone has reasons to despise Sohrab, not a nice guy to know, and hence as Saurabh Shukla’s Inspector Afzal puts it, with a “motive to kill him”.

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Flashbacks take us to the celebrations of the 10th wedding anniversary of Raman and Jayanti, which is why everyone has gathered here. Scene by scene, we become privy to the pomposity of Sohrab, an arrogant, rude man whose barbs spare none, including his own father, who is no saint either. Is he a bully, as the film itself calls him in one scene, or one with a soft core? The answers are not easy.

In a classic whodunit fashion, expectedly red herrings abound. Yet the final twist is not elementary, dear viewers. You may or may not buy the rationale behind the murder, which by the way Rajat’s own cameo as Dr Chandra, a psychoanalyst, unravels. But, in hindsight, the writer-director in him throws in enough clues. Pay attention and maybe you can join the dots.

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Otherwise, the film’s big reveal is unexpected and loaded with a deep psychological layer. When someone utters the word ‘suicide’, don’t dismiss it, for it has deeper inflections, not the obvious one.

If Honey Trehan’s ‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders’ was a thriller with a social conscience, Rajat’s is one with a psychological edge which sharpens as things proceed. Knives may not be out, but masks do fall.

The 100-minute whodunit finds its unique selling point in how it takes us into the mindscape of its vast array of characters. If Sohrab is not lovable, nor are others, for that matter. It’s in these grey spaces that the film breathes life and purpose, especially since whodunits otherwise are a dime a dozen. From thespians like Raina to gifted performers like Vinay, who is once again excellent, it’s a cast to die for. But since it’s also a crowd, it takes a while to realise who is who and Rajat is in no hurry to lay out all his cards on the table.

Why, when we first meet Palomi Ghosh’s Jayanti, who incidentally discovers the body, we don’t immediately know what her connect with Sohrab is. Besides, not all among the battery of fine actors, though integral to the plot, get to flex their acting muscles evenly. Some like Ranvir’s professor Madhavan, who gives us a dose of liberal idealism in “we have failed miserably as a collective”, stand out. Koel, too, brings out the brittleness of Isha impressively. The quirks and foibles of all of them surface.

Some like Sandeep (Sharat Katariya) are meek men forced by Sohrab to eat food laden with more than a pinch of salt. And then there is the latter’s younger brother, played well by Chandrachoor Rai, who is constantly rebuked and ridiculed by his own father.

If you expect adrenaline rush from a murder mystery, well, remember, this one will not keep you on tenterhooks. The air is far less suspenseful than a mystery genre would demand. A few false starts, meant to jolt you, do not make your heart skip a beat either. Finally, what infuses excitement in this Applause Entertainment production are not the twists and turns, but sharp dialogues ripping apart social hypocrisy.

Rajat’s belief that “emotional violence precedes physical violence” echoes in the verbal lashing. Sohrab’s sarcasm-laden verbal volleys certainly make you flinch. And a lot of banter makes you think. Particularly delightful is one which mocks how God has perfected nature, but only erred while making humans. Humour permeating the proceedings before and after the murder keeps the interest going.

Cinematography by Rafey Mahmood, sound recording and the consummate ensemble cast ensure the narrative remains organic even when the storyline is imbedded with deliberate intervention; call it psychological insight if you will.

Overall, you may or may not agree with the final denouement, play of ego and alter ego, but can find reason enough to watch the charade of human ties. The games that mind can play, ‘Everybody Loves...’ is an exploration of the depths of moral abyss.

One of its characters might profess that you churn out what the market demands, trust Rajat to go in the opposite direction and create a whodunit with a difference and not a high-octane thriller.