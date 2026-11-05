Everyone wants ‘Nobody Wants This’

As soon as I finished watching all 10 episodes of Season 3 of ‘Nobody Wants This’, I wanted more. Bring on Season 4! This never — repeat never – happens with any indigenous show.

It’s the most pitch-perfect serialised romcom I’ve seen in years. It is smart, funny, impish and wise, without making any visible effort to be any of these. The dialogues are unerringly bang-on, and unfailingly amusing.

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You can’t afford to skip a beat in this one. Not without wondering why everyone else in the room is laughing. Ah, that is another thing about ‘Nobody Wants This’: you have to watch it with those whom you love. There is a sense of community joy in the way the characters address their own problems, without seeming self-centred. They aren’t telling us how to live our lives. But they aren’t ruling out any advice from the outside either.

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So what is all the fuss about? It all begins when Joanne (Kristen Bell) meets a “hot rabbi” (that’s what all his teenage disciples call him, and who are we to disagree?) Noah (Adam Brody). Sparks fly, especially when Noah smooches Joanne on a NY street; she describes it as “the single greatest kiss of my entire existence”.

And now in Season 3, Noah and Joanne are ready to tie the knot, with of course the cautious blessings of their parents. For those who came in late, Joanne’s father has come out of the closet in Season 1 and the entire family is okay with it.

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Explaining the romantic procedure in this wondrous series in any way is doing it great disservice. This is an experience that transcends words (albeit very clever and irresistible) to reach at a core issue in all romantic alliances: how much importance should the family be given when two people are in love?

The two families are so vividly portrayed and so astutely assimilated into the primary plot that they almost seem what Joanne describes in Jewish as “bashert”: pre-ordained, meant to be.

Come to think of it, the supporting cast is actually more charming than the main lead, which is saying a lot considering how fabulous Bell and Brody are together. Justine Lupe, who plays Ms Bell’s sister Morgan, is the star of the show. She steals every moment from her screen sister, which is really to the screenplay’s advantage as both are constantly warring and snapping at one another, though not in any over-dramatic look-we-are-doing-sibling-rivalry way.

Nothing in ‘Nobody Wants This’ is unwanted. I know that sounds lame, considering how swimmingly sagacious the lines are, as a rabbi brings a ‘shiksa’ home. The unlikely romance reminded me of Dino Risi’s 1970 Italian film ‘The Priest’s Wife’ in which Marcello Mastroianni played a priest and Sophia Loren the celibacy-breaker.

Do Brody and Bell have the seductive charm of Mastroianni and Loren? No! They are more attainable, accessible, and real in their mutual desire to have a normal life. Special mention must be made of Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn as Noah’s brother and sister-in-law. Simons, especially, gets so close to the core of his character, it makes him vulnerable, goofy, henpecked and heroic.

Ditto, the show. Despite their overflowing glamour, charisma and — to be aptly Jewish — chutzpah, the characters follow us into our lives even as we follow them into theirs.

See you in Season 4, then.