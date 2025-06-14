Faithful remake

Universal/DreamWorks have adapted the first ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ film, transporting the audience to the big screen live action remake. The series was among the best animated trilogies ever, so this new adaptation, helmed by the trilogy’s writer-director Dean DeBlois, was hugely anticipated. This film may not match up to the original’s resplendent craft and revered characterisations, but captures your heart nevertheless.

DeBlois was the right man for the job and manages to create the same sense of wonder, grit and fierceness with appropriate locations, masterful casting and excellent CGI work.

As in the original, the story revolves around the Viking village of Berk, led by Stoick (Gerard Butler), who expects his son Hiccup (Mason Thames) to become a dragon slayer like him.

The dragons have been creating fiery havoc and stealing their livestock. Stoick believes that the only way they can get rid of this harassment is to find their nest and destroy it and is training the youngsters in his clan. But Hiccup is not warrior material; he is an inventor enamoured with Astrid (Nico Parker). Hiccup snares a Night Fury, ‘Toothless’, and develops an unexpected friendship with the beast. As their bond grows, Hiccup gets a deeper understanding of dragons, and hopes to convince the village that they can coexist.

This tale is about the importance of understanding in relationships. The bond between Hiccup and Toothless is relatable. The story, adapted from Cressida Cowell’s book, faithfully follows the beats of the original animated film. DeBlois does not stray far from the original. He makes ‘live’ characters, situations and conflicts from the original with similar clarity and poignancy. Mason Thames’ gravitating performance lends credence to the relationship between Hiccup and Toothless. Parker as Astrid, lends charm and character to her role.

Butler returns to the role of Stoick and his performance is befitting. The supporting characters are well cast — Nick Frost as the local blacksmith Gobber who trains Hiccup, and Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James and Harry Trevaldwyn playing Hiccup’s fellow trainees.

Iceland (standing in for Berk) looks stunning, especially from Hiccup’s point of view when he is soaring high in the skies on Toothless. John Powell’s return as composer is a reason to cheer because he delivers similar themes, as in the original, with renewed freshness and soaring emphasis. The final battle scene is quite thrilling.

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ may not be as artistic or moving as the original, but still manages to be exhilarating enough to win your affection.