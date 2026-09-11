‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’: Survival thriller lacking in suspense

‘Fall’ had two thrill-seekers — Shiloh Hunter (Virginia Gardner) and Becky Connor (Grace Caroline Currey) — climb to the top of a 2,000-foot-high rusted TV/radio tower. The ladder breaks and the two find themselves in a precarious position, trapped thousands of feet above the ground. The film did have a vertiginous payload and since it was something different from the run-of-the-mill in 2022, it had a fairly decent run in the theatres and a better one in streaming. Frankly, the ending of ‘Fall’ did not hint at a sequel but given Hollywood’s propensity to turn everything even remotely successful into a brand, it comes as no surprise that a sequel to the film has been commissioned and released.

So, as it goes, this sequel has no valid reason to exist in story terms. Returning screenwriters Jonathan Frank and Scott Mann basically do a repeat in ‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’. The locale may have changed to Mount Kwan in Thailand and the characters may be new, but the plotting offers no surprises. There are more plot twists and the degree of difficulty appears to have been incremented, but the lack of suspense and the feeling of deja vu leaves the audience distended.

Advertisement

The two people primed to dangle from dangerous heights here are Hunter’s estranged sister Jax (Harriet Slater) and best friend, a fellow daredevil Luce (Arsema Thomas). They are apparently doing this as a tribute as this was on the to-do list in Hunter’s diary. They journey to Thailand to climb Mount Kwan and do a vertiginous plank walk dangling over precipices around the side. The climb has been closed off from the public for 30 years but the duo manage to find a tour guide, John (Tom Brittney), willing to take them on that illegal climb 4,000 feet above the ground.

Advertisement

The trio face a rock slide that leaves them dangling precariously from the cliff face. They find themselves trapped thousands of feet high up in the air with nowhere to go. Inclement weather, collapsing planks, and rusty metal make survival precipitous. Jax’s complicated past history with her sister also comes up in flashback.

The narrative takes a long time generating vertiginous thrills. They also feel repetitive and not altogether thrilling. Visual effects in one or two sequences manage to stun, but the rest of the film feels rather mediocre. Close-ups of loose brackets and bolts on the mountain face, rickety planks, the camera zooming from top to down and bottom to top and appropriate sound effects have only a cursory impact. It’s only in the final moments that you feel a gasp-inducing gut wrench.

Advertisement

The characters are poorly developed and the story arcs feel listless, but the two leads do their best to make it look real. The illogical bent the story takes, the overpowering score and the repetitive pithy dialogues they are made to spew, suggest otherwise.

The narrative is fairly slick but the lack of sustained tension and suspense depletes the excitement. This film is unlikely to find success at the box office, but it just might manage to find a second life on OTT.