Fortified emotions with a heavy dose of humour

The plot hinges on Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) going back in time.



Johnson Thomas

Directed by Andy Muschietti from a script by screenwriter Christina Hodson, ‘The Flash’ is a colourful VFX-laden superhero flick that has many ideas running at the same time, nostalgia trips that don’t go anywhere, and some emotional heft. But there’s no balance. There are too many characters in expanding the DC universe and their presence in cameos are fan-service driven. Their inclusion doesn’t exactly drive the story to new heights.

The plot hinges on Barry’s decision to try to go back in time and change one detail on the day his family was destroyed. The precipitating event was Mom (Maribel Verdú) sending Dad (Ron Livingston) to the local supermarket to fetch a can of tomatoes. When Miller as Barry, The Flash, enters the past (an alternate timeline), he encounters another version of himself and futilely attempts to mentor the other Barry, who apparently is quite annoying.

Muschietti makes the pre-time-travel version of Barry rather tedious, over-emphasising his many faults, including his clumsiness, facial tics and anxiety. Once the other Barry comes into the picture, the energy lifts up a bit, but it’s all in favour of the new Barry who gets to do a fair amount of comedy. Miller does well with both incarnations of the character and the handheld camerawork allows for some realism to shine through.

This adaptation of ‘The Flash’ is primed as a big blockbuster but the treatment is not consistent with that expectation. The character of Barry Allen is very complicated and might not be easily understood by children.

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton lend weight to the narrative with their presence here as Batman. The introduction of Sasha Calle as Superman’s female replacement, Kara Zor-El, is also quite welcome.

‘The Flash’ is neither distinctive nor completely entertaining. The sometimes flashy, sometimes drab and confusing VFX has much to do with it. The narrative relies way too much on nostalgia and even gets entangled with the overused plot contrivance of the metaverse. Plenty of half-baked story elements litter the narrative. It also has a very long and sometimes exasperating runtime of 144 minutes.

Hodson’s script manages to insert a playful note while detailing how history has been altered in unforeseen ways. Frankly, you get rather lost in this wayward superhero time-travel plotting. It’s the humour that keeps you invested though.

‘The Flash’ may be uneven but its core — of a young man struggling to reconcile with the loss of his mother — carries it through. Fortified emotions and strong peripatetic humour keep you entertained.

