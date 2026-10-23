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Home / Movie Review / ‘Gajab Raat’: Gajab by Bajpayee, as always

‘Gajab Raat’: Gajab by Bajpayee, as always

The finale is not what you would expect from a typical Bollywood film

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Nonika Singh
Updated At : 06:47 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Manoj Bajpayee pulls off amusing and intelligent one-liners with his characteristic flourish.
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film: Netflix Gajab Raat

Director: Ritesh Shah

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, Meghna Agarwal and Kiku Sharda

“Highly efficient and highly corrupt” — that is our hero Ajay Nirvit (Manoj Bajpayee). The dishonest cop is introduced before the actual story begins. Ajay is out to conduct a raid at a hotel, not because he has a strong moral/duty muscle. On the contrary, his mission is to extract money from the flesh trade operative (Kiku Sharda in a guest role). Suddenly, Ajay receives a call from his superior and is assigned to check out a near-dead young girl lying on the streets of Delhi. Who is she and why has she jumped out of a moving car?

Some cards are laid on the table right away and many lurk in the closet. Stakes are undeniably high as more than one character and actor pops up. There is the good-looking Akshay Oberoi as CBI officer Naveen Madhok, with a history that is just alluded to. Saqib Saleem as Karan Gill works for the NIA. What exactly is his business remains opaque and Saqib doesn’t get much flex. And then there are their masters, including Divya Dutta in a key and impactful role.

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Coming from the master of thrillers Neeraj Pandey’s production house, ‘Gajab Raat’ is packed with more than one signature move of Neeraj, who knows how to keep his audiences guessing and invested. If the girl’s identity, even nationality, is a mystery, so are the vested interests of bigwigs. They want her dead; ‘why’ is what holds your attention for most of its limited runtime of two hours.

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With acclaimed writer Ritesh Shah of movies like ‘Pink’, ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, ‘Batla House’ and ‘Raid’ assuming directorial reins for the first time, writing by him and creator Neeraj is bound to be the film’s USP. Peppered with easy and sardonic humour, trust gifted actor Manoj Bajpayee to pull off amusing and intelligent one-liners with his characteristic flourish.

He not only regales us with anecdotes having deep, insightful meaning, but majority of his wisecracks land. Keeping him company in the jibe department is his immediate boss, played by an excellent Rajiv Gupta.

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Manoj Bajpayee as Ajay, who is called Girgit in Delhi circles, is as always superb, even when he changes colours befitting of a chameleon. Only he can call himself a “tuchcha SI” and rise many notches as an actor. Yes, the switch in his persona, from the nonchalant, self-serving, bribe-seeking Sub-Inspector to the moral centre of the film, is sudden and undercooked. Wish his turnaround had more punch, for it does take away some of the film’s steam. Otherwise, the song-less movie with a pacy background score by Sanjoy Chowdhry does not meander off unreasonably.

If you relish the banter that Manoj’s Ajay constantly engages in with his boss and others, the narrative with its sufficient dose of surprises also keeps you fairly invested. Originally called ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ and renamed after controversy trailed the title, ‘Gajab Raat’ may not be outright gajab (extraordinary), but has enough entertainment value. Besides, its moral compass too doesn’t swing in the implausible direction.

The finale is not what you would expect from a typical Bollywood film and it does not spin an inconceivable or predictable yarn. The knots are ironed out for sure but if you are looking for typical closure, you might be disappointed.

In an interview with us, Ritesh had spoken about turning a director with a caveat, “Only if there is a compelling story…” This one might not be urgent viewing, but sure has more highs than lows.

Before you crib as to why is Nushrratt Bharuccha wasted in a small part, well, it’s a cameo. And her presence does add zing to a film that refuses to wallow in the misery of the times we are living in.

Honesty may not be the best policy for our corrupt hero, but even his heart knows and makes us realise why our conscience can’t be fully obliterated and must protect whatever little good is left in this world.

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