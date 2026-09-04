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Home / Movie Review / ‘Gandhari’: Can’t turn a blind eye to the flaws

‘Gandhari’: Can’t turn a blind eye to the flaws

The film is no copycat. But that’s where the good news ends

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Nonika Singh
Updated At : 06:40 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Taapsee Pannu, seen here with Ishwak Singh, is left to do all the heavy lifting by herself.
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film: NETFLIX Gandhari

Director: Devashish Makhija

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Chhaya Kadam, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna

In the minds of millions of Indians, Gandhari, one of the many towering female figures of Mahabharata, stands out as an epitome of sacrifice and dignity. As a movie by the same name streams on Netflix, you expect an electric analogy. Alas, the comparison with the epic character is only wafer-thin and restricted to our heroine suffering from temporary blindness. Yes, we get it. Gandhari could see but chose to be blindfolded, and so does our heroine. The problem, however, is that the clickbait title rarely moves beyond surface level.

Agreed, what’s in a name… Forget the title, let’s focus on the storyline. The film begins with a couple, Bani and Gokul (Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh), on a train journey. A momentary lapse and their daughter is abducted right in front of their eyes. Now, a host of movies on human trafficking have been made in recent times, including Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’. To be fair, ‘Gandhari’ does not ape any familiar template. Even if the trailers delude you into thinking that the premise of a blind heroine searching for her kidnapped daughter is a female version of Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Kaabil’, where a blind man avenges his wife’s death, ‘Gandhari’ is no copycat. But that’s where the good news ends. The strong and emotive issue is not just diluted but drowned in its overreach.

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Noted writer Kanika Dhillon’s pen has given us many a twisty thrillers like ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’. She turned producer with ‘Do Patti’, and in ‘Gandhari’, yet another outing from her production house, her pen literally moves like a twister in all conceivable directions. Her imagination is in overdrive, caring two hoots about logic or believability. So she packs in an unending dose of twists and turns, mostly half-baked and entirely unorganic.

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Bani has a backstory, so does her husband Gokul, and then there is the inbuilt intrigue in Mita Vashisht’s Amba. Mita is one of the few actors who get to make a mark. Most, including the gifted Chhaya Kadam, are criminally wasted.

Swastika Mukherjee’s glare has some sinister beat, but nothing that would count as yet another memorable performance from a fine actor. The demonic antagonist played by Prashant Narayanan appears too late in the film to scare the daylights out of you.

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A story unpeeling like layers of an onion is indeed welcome. But few strands here are convincing. To imagine that the whole town of Joypura, an imaginary one though, including the police, is involved in the racket is more off-putting than credible. With directorial reins in the hands of the acclaimed filmmaker Devashish Makhija of ‘Joram’ and ‘Bhosle’ fame, the film redeems itself at some junctures and you see the astute storyteller’s grip on the material. There are some genuine moments of tension. Only if the triple line of investigation into the disappearance of young children had coalesced together into a seamless whole.

But the film is in the service of its heroine, not an outright bad thing since so many movies do the opposite. Taapsee, Kanika’s perennial favourite, is left to do all the heavy lifting by herself. She not only becomes Sherlock Holmes, using her blindness as an armour, but also kills singlehandedly all the vile men and women who come her way a la our male superstars.

Her superpower, interestingly, stems from her past: she was once a trapeze artiste. Men in the film have little to do, making us wonder why Ishwak Singh signed up a film that doesn’t do justice either to his character or his talent. If this query is baffling, so are the mystery angles imbedded here.

Jatin Sarna, Bunty of ‘Sacred Games’, too gets a raw deal. As a special officer in charge of the case, his character has little agency or drive.

The cultural motif of Joypura, with their traditional community of behrupia folk artistes, too, is nothing more than an exercise in superficial exoticism and gives you no understanding of the community or its customs. In the final face-off between husband and wife, a breakup song pops up in the background. What were the makers thinking? Perhaps like us, they too had given up by then. Even on a streaming platform, it’s a glorious waste of time.

There is no way you can turn a blind eye to the film’s many flaws. A safer bet is to look the other way, unless you love surprises for the heck of it. This blend of mythological premise and serious concern holds little water.

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