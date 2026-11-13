‘Ghost Soldier’: New-age foes, age-old thrills

Three years after ‘Sound of Freedom’, the thriller about a QAnon soldier taking down human traffickers, did brisk business at the box office and found immense favour online, Mel Gibson’s Jesus, Jim Caviezel, once again finds himself donning fatigues to take down a ruthless corporation.

With this second film starring Caviezel as an action star, it does appear like he is scouring the field to give the likes of Liam Neeson and Jason Statham, long-standing action stars, a run for their money.

Screenwriter Chris Papasedero puts Caviezel in the middle of a land-grab scenario, where a powerful and ruthless corporation with AI heft is intent on capturing the water-rich property of hardworking settlers in rural Wyoming.

Henry Fitz Fitzgerald (Caviezel), a former Special Forces/Green Beret soldier and an advanced weapons developer who has spent years hiding from a past few people know about, finds that he will have to get kicking if he wants to quell this enemy. The Hernandezes, who face the brunt of the corporation’s greed, happen to be close neighbours of the god-fearing loner Fitz. They, of course, refused to sell their land and paid a heavy price for it. So Fitz’s involvement is expected.

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Apparently, Fitz’s genius military mind was developing prototype weapons in his remote hideout. Armed with technology and combat skills, he is able to wage a one-man war against the unscrupulous enemy. The high-tech gadgets showcased include invisibility cloaks, magic homing bullets, double-sided bombs, rifles whose shells transform into explosive drones and assorted armour.

Swarms of baddies are sent in ‘First Blood’ style to subdue him. Even the ferocious-looking Beau Knapp, the leader of one such swarm, is unable to find a chink in the high-tech soldier’s armour.

Director William Eubank infuses the proceedings with B movie glee. The action is choppy at best. The frequent cuts and close-ups fail to get the adrenaline flowing. The gadgets and gizmos look rather out of place in this movie that appears to be modelling itself on decades-old action genre fare.

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‘Ghost Soldier’ renews an age-old construct while setting up battles with new-age foes. With AI and data centres a part of the byplay, the film could have made a pulverising stab at unfettered technological advancement making destructive inroads into Nature’s preserves. But there’s only a feeble attempt here to do that.

The run-of-the-mill dynamics at play include formulaic thrills, frequent slow-motion frames of shoot-outs and familiar hand-to-hand fights that leave you cold. Their technical competence is not in question, but the set pieces lack flair. The unbelievable storyline, lack of coherence in the telling and the staccato mayhem stir up confusion more than interest.

Eubank rushes through the setup to get on with the action, which feels pedestrian at best. This film fails to thrill. Though there’s loads of fiery action, the resultant is neither satisfactory nor exciting. The politics also seems suspect. The worldview here narrows down to a righteous god-fearing veteran justifying killing with a straight face.

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Fitz is projected as an emotionless sociopathic killing machine who mouths patriotic and god-fearing dialogue to justify his vengeance spiel. Caviezel plays Fitz with a stock-in-trade pained expression and righteous fervour. The rest of the cast has little to do.

The Jesus of ‘Passion of Christ’, a pacifist donning fatigues to play a gung-ho commando with a licence to annihilate, does seem like sacrilege. It appears to be just as difficult for Caviezel to shed those venerable holy robes as it is for the audience to accept him in roles that justify vengeance and violence.

The film is rather unimaginative, woefully hackneyed, jingoistic and leaves Caviezel stuck between a holy past and an indeterminate future.