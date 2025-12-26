DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Movie Review / ‘Goodbye June’: The grammar of waiting

‘Goodbye June’: The grammar of waiting

The film moves like a held breath. Love here pools in corners: in silences, in half-mumbled sentences, near cannulas

Full StarFull StarFull StarFull StarEmpty Star
article_Author
Varun Kaushik
Updated At : 06:16 PM Dec 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Helen Mirren (L) doesn’t perform June, she simply believes herself into being. Cr. Kimberley French/Netflix © 2025
Advertisement

film: Netflix Goodbye June

Director: Kate Winslet

Cast: Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet, Toni Collette, Timothy Spall, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Stephen Merchant, Fisayo Akinade

“If someone asked us what this felt like, I don’t think I’d be able to describe it,” says Kate Winslet’s Julia in ‘Goodbye June’, as she waits for her mother — a woman in hospice — to die. Not dramatically, not urgently, but with restraint, relief, and an utterly inexplicable yearning.

Advertisement

Winslet’s directorial debut — written by her 21-year-old son Joe Anders — is a translation of something almost unfilmable: the long, stagnant hours before loss, when nothing happens except the thickening of time itself.

Advertisement

Loud grief can’t reach this place. Silence can. And, without ever defining the feeling, the film is full of it.

Advertisement

It’s a slice-of-life drama that does not tug at the heartstrings so much as pull them clean out. Every frame is steeped in impending grief so palpable you can almost smell the sterile, lifeless air of hospitals through the screen.

Celluloid high priestess Helen Mirren presides over the ache as June, an indomitable yet frail matriarch with days to live due to cancer, portrayed by her with a grace so total it borders on delusion: she doesn’t perform June; she simply believes herself into being. Every wrinkle and every glance perform like actors in their own right.

Advertisement

Winslet and cinematographer Alwin H Kuchler know better than to fight this, holding frames patiently as though waiting for Mirren’s presence to erupt — and it does, always.

June’s orbit includes her eccentric husband Bernie (Timothy Spall), and her children: Julia, Molly (Andrea Riseborough), Helen (Toni Collette), and Connor (Johnny Flynn).

There is barely a plot. Instead, the film lends its screen time to soft melancholy. Sixteen days short of Christmas, each family member reacts in their own painfully human way after a sudden medical emergency reveals how little time remains.

Julia freezes into silence; Connor collapses into sobs; Molly lashes out at the hospital staff; and Helen clings to sage, crystals, and a yoga mat — as if curating control might summon it.

Perhaps like death itself, the pacing of the film is absurd: you spend so long simply knowing these people that they begin to feel like friends, until the final moments arrive with the bluntness of a warm, fuzzy, yuletide punch you didn’t brace for.

Nothing is sanded smooth. June picks favourites. She criticises her daughters’ appearances with casual maternal bluntness. Sibling tensions aren’t explosive, they seep like damp through old walls.

Spall’s Bernie is almost indecently familiar. He drinks, sleeps, and makes dad jokes beside his wife’s deathbed, wearing grief with an almost unsettling calm, like a man who has already rehearsed the end.

The rest of the seasoned cast move with similar restraint, performances layered rather than loud, never competing for space.

‘Goodbye June’ is not for the cynical bore. It leans heavily into sentiment, sometimes abandoning institutional plausibility altogether: a nurse — heavy-handedly named Angel — takes it upon himself to orchestrate proper goodbyes to a point where you wonder if he has any actual medical work to do; and a spontaneous pub song attempts to measure love and loss.

These low-hanging moments are convenient, yes, but also revealing. The film isn’t interested in realism so much as goodness.

‘Goodbye June’ moves like a held breath. Love here pools in corners: in silences, in half-mumbled sentences, near cannulas.

Winslet — to her credit — directs with restraint, allowing the camera to linger as though unsure whether it’s permitted to interrupt. This patience defines the film — and, for the most part, justifies it.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts