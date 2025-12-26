‘Goodbye June’: The grammar of waiting

“If someone asked us what this felt like, I don’t think I’d be able to describe it,” says Kate Winslet’s Julia in ‘Goodbye June’, as she waits for her mother — a woman in hospice — to die. Not dramatically, not urgently, but with restraint, relief, and an utterly inexplicable yearning.

Advertisement

Winslet’s directorial debut — written by her 21-year-old son Joe Anders — is a translation of something almost unfilmable: the long, stagnant hours before loss, when nothing happens except the thickening of time itself.

Advertisement

Loud grief can’t reach this place. Silence can. And, without ever defining the feeling, the film is full of it.

Advertisement

It’s a slice-of-life drama that does not tug at the heartstrings so much as pull them clean out. Every frame is steeped in impending grief so palpable you can almost smell the sterile, lifeless air of hospitals through the screen.

Celluloid high priestess Helen Mirren presides over the ache as June, an indomitable yet frail matriarch with days to live due to cancer, portrayed by her with a grace so total it borders on delusion: she doesn’t perform June; she simply believes herself into being. Every wrinkle and every glance perform like actors in their own right.

Advertisement

Winslet and cinematographer Alwin H Kuchler know better than to fight this, holding frames patiently as though waiting for Mirren’s presence to erupt — and it does, always.

June’s orbit includes her eccentric husband Bernie (Timothy Spall), and her children: Julia, Molly (Andrea Riseborough), Helen (Toni Collette), and Connor (Johnny Flynn).

There is barely a plot. Instead, the film lends its screen time to soft melancholy. Sixteen days short of Christmas, each family member reacts in their own painfully human way after a sudden medical emergency reveals how little time remains.

Julia freezes into silence; Connor collapses into sobs; Molly lashes out at the hospital staff; and Helen clings to sage, crystals, and a yoga mat — as if curating control might summon it.

Perhaps like death itself, the pacing of the film is absurd: you spend so long simply knowing these people that they begin to feel like friends, until the final moments arrive with the bluntness of a warm, fuzzy, yuletide punch you didn’t brace for.

Nothing is sanded smooth. June picks favourites. She criticises her daughters’ appearances with casual maternal bluntness. Sibling tensions aren’t explosive, they seep like damp through old walls.

Spall’s Bernie is almost indecently familiar. He drinks, sleeps, and makes dad jokes beside his wife’s deathbed, wearing grief with an almost unsettling calm, like a man who has already rehearsed the end.

The rest of the seasoned cast move with similar restraint, performances layered rather than loud, never competing for space.

‘Goodbye June’ is not for the cynical bore. It leans heavily into sentiment, sometimes abandoning institutional plausibility altogether: a nurse — heavy-handedly named Angel — takes it upon himself to orchestrate proper goodbyes to a point where you wonder if he has any actual medical work to do; and a spontaneous pub song attempts to measure love and loss.

These low-hanging moments are convenient, yes, but also revealing. The film isn’t interested in realism so much as goodness.

‘Goodbye June’ moves like a held breath. Love here pools in corners: in silences, in half-mumbled sentences, near cannulas.

Winslet — to her credit — directs with restraint, allowing the camera to linger as though unsure whether it’s permitted to interrupt. This patience defines the film — and, for the most part, justifies it.