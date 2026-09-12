‘Haiwaan’: Confused, exhausting

The Bollywood of 2026 has constantly tried to reinvent itself to beat dwindling theatre audiences — not by changing the stories it chooses to tell over and over again, but by churning out dances designed to become social media trends, stuffing films to the brim with one-liners destined for your feed, and, in the case of ‘Haiwaan’, creating a film that doubles as a podcast.

With Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar at the helm, ‘Haiwaan’ seems determined to suck out whatever thrill its thriller houses through over-dialoguing. Everything — past, future, feelings, even a “saavdhaan rehna, khatarnaak hai” in visible danger — that would otherwise be left to acting and the occasional luxury of nuance is painstakingly verbalised.

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Killers pause high-octane sequences to deliver long, long monologues explaining how, why and, presumably, what they had for breakfast before killing their victims.

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A remake of Priyadarshan’s Malayalam ‘Oppam’, the Hindi outing follows Saif’s Shyam Rane, the goodhearted but built for a fight type. He is a posh Mumbai building’s maintenance manager, a music teacher, a kabaddi coach and a brother struggling to bankroll his sister’s wedding — because perhaps stuffing enough traits into a superhuman character can substitute for depth. Oh, and he is blind.

Lest all these tasks give our Shyam a minute to breathe, he also helps retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Pradhan (Boman Irani) with everything from the menial to the absurd. Parshuram (Akshay Kumar), a convict from Pradhan’s past, resurfaces with a very particular hit list: the families of everyone he holds responsible for his imprisonment.

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Shyam finds himself drawn into the mess when Pradhan becomes one of Parshuram’s victims. Inspector Varsha (Saiyami Kher) seems to understand what is happening, but the case seems to go to the ‘toxic masculinity & incompetence’ wing of Maharashtra Police.

Visual impairment is almost fetishised, with Shyam possessing superhuman hearing and smell to sniff out the bad guy — quite literally.

Yet the narrative forgets these abilities whenever convenient. Saif’s portrayal is similarly confused: stare vaguely into the distance, and be jittery.

His nawaabi accent is constantly at loggerheads with the humble Marathi boy he is meant to play. His vision and cane use, too, are inconsistent, and he struggles to navigate familiar homes — something blind people do not do.

It becomes clear within minutes that the makers have not so much as perused a YouTube video about blindness, treating disability like some mystical boon-cum-bane of science fiction.

Irani starts convincingly enough, but cannot conceal his disdain for the material. Akshay’s Parshuram is a juvenile, caricaturish take on a psychopath, complete with a baritone that oscillates between the voice you put on to frighten your cousins at sleepovers and full small-town Dasehra Ravan.

The women, including maid Naina (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and Varsha, largely exist to anchor the men.

When it cannot pad its reels with over-explaining, ‘Haiwaan’ wanders off on narrative detours. There is a ferry-ride song, accompanied by gratuitous B-roll of random white people; elsewhere, a young couple is caught ‘fooling around’ in one of the locked flats, setting off a full-blown society meeting that resembles a Haryanvi khap panchayat, with the retired CJI summoned to “resolve the matter”. Spoiler alert: he does — by convincing their parents to look beyond religion and get them married. Cue the mandatory Bollywood wedding song!

The cinematography is technically commendable but soulless, as if someone Googled “cool shot ideas 2026”, without considering the story.

Over a very long two hours and 40 minutes, there are spon-con segments, needless close-ups, pointless wides, and not much else, perhaps revealing that Priyadarshan’s true passion is house tours and scenic vlogs, with the story merely a way to convince studio executives.