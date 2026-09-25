‘Heart of the Beast’: Two stars, pitted against the odds

Brad Pitt, for long plagued with family issues, has emerged from his self-induced hibernation to star in this stirring, tear-inducing survival drama that could put him back in contention. Pitt’s performance, though gritty and realistic, pales in comparison to that of Uber, his canine co-star and the film’s real hero, whichever way you look at it. In this film, Uber is the one who will command your adulation and accolades.

David Ayer’s tense, gritty survival thriller has what it takes to mesmerise the animal-loving audience. Reuniting with his ‘Fury’ director, Pitt plays James Belmont, a Special Forces retiree who gave 30 years of his life to several deployments, including combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.

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As a veteran, James looks grizzled, barely speaks, but is resourceful. He shares his retired life with Odin, his beloved German Shepherd combat dog, with whom he experienced many dangerous missions. Odin is as damaged and battle-scarred as his master and has the physical scars to prove it. Odin sports titanium teeth and an artificial leg, while his master suffers from black-outs, acute anxiety and PTSD-induced nightmares.

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The narrative begins with Odin standing alone in the middle of a road, as a young woman (Anna Lambe) in a pick-up truck approaches. Then it is flashback time to a few weeks prior. James is seen flying his Cessna seaplane into the Alaskan wilderness for camping and fly-fishing.

The setting is idyllic and New Zealand (where it was filmed) is stunning. The pristine skies, starry nights, dense forests, crystal-clear lakes and snow-capped cliffs provide the setting for an ideal R&R. James and Odin hike through the woods, pitch their tent, light up a cosy campfire and catch and eat fresh fish. James also guzzles beer and coffee and keeps a hand-crafted makeshift spear ready for any surprises.

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James and Odin’s happy solitude is briefly interrupted by a stranger played by JK Simmons. His role may not be of great consequence, but he makes a fair impression anyway. His presence is there to distract from the monotony of having just two characters hog the runtime for 101 minutes.

The screenplay by Cameron Alexander includes a red-herring in an impending storm warning before James crashes the plane while in the throes of a heart attack. Odin is thrown off the plane and James manages to survive the crash, regaining consciousness with a few injuries. In several scenes, we see James swallowing aspirin by the dozen and also having traumatic visions of combat.

Thereafter, the film focuses on surviving the hostile conditions and dealing with the many handicaps fate has thrown their way. They must traverse 58 miles of wilderness, battle a grizzly bear and a pack of hungry wolves, and make a treacherous tree-bridge crossing to reach the nearest road. After several near-misses with death, they come close to their destination. But fate in the guise of Cameron Alexander has in store an unexpected twist.

Their survival struggles are gripping. Editor Dody Dorn does a fabulous job splicing together sequences that count. The ones showcasing the indelible bond between James and Odin are the highlight of this film.

The CGI animals look fierce and menacing. The cinematography makes it achingly evident that survival against all odds is not child’s play. We can almost feel the pain, the fear and the hardships.

Pitt lives the role. His rather soundless turn is both charismatic and true. But it’s Uber who has all the expressions to win you over.

‘Heart of the Beast’ is paced beautifully, makes sentiment its trump card and draws you in with its central connection between two damaged souls, while parlaying a pile-up of perilous moments in an against-all-odds wilderness setup.