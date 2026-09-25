‘Hunkkaar: The Roar’: Anatomy of public shame

“Mere saath badsalooki hui hai (I have been violated).” Seventeen-year-old Meenu Rawat (Aneet Padda) cuts through the chatter of the Kharganj police station in Madhya Pradesh at the onset of ‘Hunkkaar: The Roar’, and the room, moments ago abuzz with the distribution of laddoos as prasad from local godman (read: cult leader) Sunil “Baapji” Chakosi (Raghubir Yadav, hauntingly magnificent), falls silent.

Meenu has arrived with her anxious, unsure parents to file a sexual assault complaint against Baapji, the de facto custodian of a town that has surrendered its conscience to his sermons. The series, however, doesn’t begin and end at procedure. It is the unravelling of a young girl’s world, and the slow, often brutal undoing of everything she has been taught to believe.

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A student at the gurukul housed within Baapji’s compound, Saburi, Meenu has grown up inside a culture of morality that begins and ends with one man. Her father (Rajesh Sharma, a human acting masterclass) cannot entirely believe that his daughter could have been sexually assaulted by the man around whom he has centred his life’s beliefs. He is a man torn between faith and family, and Sharma makes that fracture devastatingly human.

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And as the adults around her talk both for and over her, the 17-year-old spends much of the poignant series biting her teeth, her face shrouded in a dupatta whenever she steps into public, as the zeitgeist around her swiftly turns the victim into the accused.

Her beer consumption, her alleged closeness to a male teacher, every shred of her adolescence is dragged into the public square, where TV news turns suspicion into entertainment and morality into a weapon.

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Fatima Sana Shaikh’s rookie ACP Jasleen Singh Soin, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s lawyer Bhalerao, who hasn’t won a case in five years, and Arjun Mathur’s earnest yet sensationalising Amitabh Sinha, a news anchor, emerge as the few willing to stand beside her.

None commandeers the narrative. The series understands that its centre must remain Meenu, even when the world insists on making her a supporting character in her own suffering. Decisions happen for her and around her, making every return of the camera to her face feel like an indictment. Sometimes, she simply looks into the distance, holding the frame for an uncomfortably true while.

Its most potent moments arrive in the margins, from Meenu’s middle finger raised at a swarm of media personnel to an uncomfortably long silence when ACP Soin’s male junior takes his time getting up from a chair for a cursory salute. Shaikh plays ACP Soin with an earnestness that never demands the camera’s affection. Her close-ups carry the weight of questions the rookie cop cannot yet answer. Ayyub and Mathur, too, understand the virtue of restraint. The cast knows when to command the screen and when to bow to the story.

Returning after ‘Saiyaara’, romcom darling Padda is magnificent in this darker outing too. Every twitch of her face carries the exhaustion of a girl forced to perform innocence, shame and survival for an audience that has already decided what she is.

Across its six episodes, ‘Hunkkaar’ refuses to turn its critique into spectacle. The storytelling and cinematography puncture a world of procedure and scandal with raw, deliberate silences.

By the end, as Baapji’s goons set the world ablaze while he publicly preaches peace, the series leaves behind an ugly familiarity. From TV’s manufactured outrage to the cultural pastime of dragging a woman’s name through the mud, ‘Hunkkaar’ recognises a country where faith can be weaponised, scandal can be packaged and a girl’s pain can become public property.