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Home / Movie Review / ‘Ishqa Ishqa’: Chaotic, volatile love

‘Ishqa Ishqa’: Chaotic, volatile love

The show handles suspense and pacing effectively across its 20-minute episodes

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Subhash K Jha
Updated At : 05:09 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The direction keeps the narrative tightly paced without the unnecessary fillers or dragged-out plot devices typically found in long-format daily soaps.
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film: Prime Video Ishqa Ishqa

Director: R Amit Kumar Jha

Cast: Helly Shah, Satyajeet Dubey, Anushka Kaushik, Yudhvir Ahlawat, Ankit Raizada, Jairoop Jeevan, Shweta Ketkar, Amit Jaat, Jhalak Sharma

‘Ishqa Ishqa’ is a lot more eyeballs-worthy than it outwardly seems. Its treatment of obsessive love may not be comparable with ‘Basic Instinct’, ‘Pukar’ or even ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, but the brief episodes never seem a slog.

The performances, specially by Satyajeet Dubey, are way ahead of what many of the star kids do to get our attention on the big screen.

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The story follows Kabir (Satyajeet Dubey), a successful author who has built a peaceful life with his girlfriend Suhani (Anushka Kaushik). His life is thrown into chaos when his obsessive, childhood first love, Arohi (Helly Shah), returns after a year-long separation dare to reclaim him.

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Arohi goes to extreme lengths to remove any obstacles in her path.

Kabir and Arohi’s past relationship was governed by a strict rule: once a dare was accepted, it had to be completed. When Arohi’s love became suffocatingly intense, Kabir challenged her to their hardest dare yet — to stay completely away from him for an entire year.

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The series begins as the one-year deadline ends and Arohi returns to reclaim Kabir, viewing the time apart merely as a completed dare. Her re-entry sparks relentless psychological games and thrusts the trio into a chaotic, volatile love triangle.

Directed by R Amit Kumar Jha, the show handles suspense and pacing effectively across its 20-minute episodes. Jha’s direction keeps the narrative tightly paced without the unnecessary fillers or dragged-out plot devices typically found in long-format daily soaps.

If the protagonist seems to be racing against time, so does the series. The director relies heavily on intense character expressions and close-up tracking shots to build psychological tension. The series takes significant cinematic liberties regarding how easily the revenge plots and schemes are executed.

To fully enjoy the drama, audiences are advised to watch it with a slight pinch of salt.

And watch it all at one go.

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