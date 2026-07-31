‘Ishqnama’: Bordering on offensive

‘Ishqnama’ promises to be a poignant ode to love beyond borders; a tale of the two Punjabs, divided by history but stitched together with poetry. Sadly, that logline appears never to have been shown to the people who actually made the film. What arrives instead is a blood-soaked, thoroughly ordinary saga of toxic masculinity masquerading as romance.

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That the 11 pm show was more packed than any recent Bollywood or Hollywood screening I’ve attended is proof that the makers understand what sells.

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It is also proof that they had a far more interesting film in their hands than the one they chose to make.

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Based on the book ‘Hind Pak Bordernama’, the film follows Nimma (Jayy Randhawa), a young Sikh from Indian Punjab who falls for Pakistani Muslim Naseema (Shehnaaz Gill). Only after reading about the film did I discover that Nimma is meant to be a poet. On screen, that identity gets no mention. Instead, he mistakes cheap one-liners for charisma and spends most of the runtime flattening goons with superhero efficiency. So much for “based on a true story”.

Set in the dusty, tense Punjab(s) of the 1980s, Nimma first crosses into Pakistan over a ludicrous bet involving moustache pride and a missing horse. Once in Sialkot, every banner, cloth and signboard is painted the same shade of green, just in case the audience accidentally wandered into Belgium.

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Naseema is introduced as the gun-toting sister of gangster Bilawal Khan (Saurabh Sachdeva), supposedly every bit as dangerous as him. The film abandons that idea almost immediately, reducing her to another ignorant damsel so the hero can continue polishing his “hikk da zor”.

The romance never earns itself. Nimma casually crosses the border some 30-odd times without consequence, yet almost all the screen time is spent on violence rather than affection. What little courtship exists consists largely of patronising teasing. The enemies-to-lovers dynamic never clicks because neither character has enough depth to care about. Their chemistry is roughly comparable to yours with the government bank employee whose desk you reach two minutes before lunch.

The script’s moral compass is equally confused. One of Nimma’s earliest “romantic” gestures involves grabbing Naseema’s wrist and refusing to let go. Later, the pair heroically attempts to rescue another woman from precisely that behaviour! Logic here is treated less as a rule than a polite suggestion.

Randhawa initially hints at a more layered protagonist before surrendering to the film’s addiction to swagger and violence. Gill delivers the most earnest, if undercooked, performance, making little effort to settle on a convincing Pakistani Punjabi accent — or indeed one consistent accent at all. Her misstep, though, pales beside Sachdeva’s, who appears not to have bothered with any Punjabi dialect whatsoever, delivering his threats in an unconvincing Hindi-Punjabi jumble. Despite her larger-than-life screen persona, Gill’s performance remains the only one that consistently feels human. You never quite believe she is a Pakistani girl, but at least you believe she is a real person — an achievement in a film like this one.

The film squanders its time on a fake ghost subplot, Mowgli-esque action, an overextended horse-racing detour and flashy camerawork, none of which add to the story, while most of the romance unfolds conveniently off screen. It eventually falls back on the same tired “bash Pakistan” shortcut, reducing Naseema to little more than something to be owned, a scoreboard for national pride.

For a film born from a book about shared histories and shared wounds, ‘Ishqnama’ has remarkably little interest in either. Instead, it repeatedly insists that “hikk da zor” and “Jatt di zubaan” are life’s highest virtues.

The greatest tragedy isn’t that this is a bad film. It’s that somewhere inside it was a genuinely beautiful one, buried under all the blood.