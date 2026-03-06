‘Jab Khuli Kitaab’: An open book on love, life, hope

Regrets and recriminations have no place in a relationship, yet often “humne shikvon ko chun liya”. Directed and written by the gifted actor Saurabh Shukla, ‘Jab Khuli Kitaab’ (adapted from his play by the same name) is a gentle love story and a sweet-salty tale of human relationships.

The very first scene establishes Pankaj Kapur’s Gopal Nautiyal as a devoted husband. His wife Anusuya (Dimple Kapadia) lies in coma. Soon, the entire family — son, daughter-in-law, daughter and son-in-law and a specially-abled son as well as grandchildren — descends upon their house in what’s believed to be her last moments.

But wonder of all wonders, Anusuya comes out of her comatose state and so does her conscience. A skeleton from her past tumbles out by way of a confession. And the seemingly doting husband now wants a divorce. Hereafter, the lighthearted tone of the film, peppered with some heartfelt moments, takes over. Aparshakti Khurana’s presence as the perky and pesky lawyer Negi brings in a dash of humour. But Shukla, who has brought the house down with several mirthful cameos, is not offering us a laugh riot. In what is clearly a slice-of-life film, he is merely celebrating life and the triumph of love against odds, even the onslaught of an unsavoury truth.

Can one moment of life be bigger than its sum total of many more precious ones? The question is not only asked but answered too.

With stellar senior actors in the driving seat, the film is in auto-drive mode as far as the acting goes. Kapur is a delight. His tongue-in-cheek asides are spot-on; especially delectable is his banter with Negi. Dimple is perfect for the part of a wife whose one moment of reckoning is all set to rock her life and marriage of five decades. The chemistry between Kapur and Dimple has the same softness which marks the film’s cadence. But as is with life, ‘Jab Khuli…’ oscillates between endearing and humdrum.

Apart from the central twist, the story packs one or two more surprises too, not earthshaking but those dwelling upon the vicissitudes of human ties.

How celebrations turn into a somber affair and how a serious situation can suddenly strike a funny note — all of us who have experienced an Indian familial set-up in its classic avatar will find many proceedings in the film relatable. Be it the scene where the son Param (the efficient Samir Soni) talks about funeral arrangements of his mother while she is still alive, or when the father blurts out an inconvenient truth at the most inopportune moment. For, that’s family and that’s life — now happy, now sad, now your comfort zone, now a pin-prick.

Shukla, both as a writer and a director, keeps the sunny side up. At a time when dark and brooding themes have become an overriding obsession with filmmakers, this open book offers a ray of sunshine and hope. The special child in the family, too, finds a match and nearly all is well despite hiccups.

Love can sustain in the most difficult situations and marriage can weather most storms. Not an unfamiliar trope, but one worth rooting for. The film, however, can be cherished if you are not looking for an adrenaline rush.

Set in the picturesque Ranikhet of Uttarakhand, its idyllic pace can be a bit of a niggle, especially for Gen Z, but the beauty of love in the autumn years of life can only be appreciated if you pause.

As opposed to the frenzied rush of young love, this open book on life and love has that quiet restraint which can be both captivating and a tad tedious. But doesn’t love, whose equation is forever fluid and evolving, conquer all?