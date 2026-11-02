Kirti Kulhari’s ‘Kinaare’ is a masterpiece

‘Kinaare’, produced by the very underused Kirti Kulhari, is a miniature masterpiece, a little gem about a woman who is born to blush unseen. Echoing Shabana Azmi’s Jamini in Mrinal Sen’s ‘Khandhar’, Kulhari plays Ameena, the sole caregiver of ageing parents in a hamlet on the outskirts of Delhi where nothing changes.

Not the squalor, not the despair, not the taste of the tamarinds being sold by the roadside, not even the eve-teasers outside Ameena’s home.

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In this land of hopelessness arrives Ameena’s cousin Azam (Rajeev Siddhartha), all grown up and responsible — that caring adult presence Ameena and her parents were looking out for.

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I didn’t quite connect with Azam immediately taking charge of the family’s problems. From the leaky faucet to the father’s pending pension, Azam has all of it in place within 24 hours. This Mr Fixit seemed like too much Hrishikesh Mukherjee and too little of Mrinal Sen. In fact, there is a quaint reference to Mukherjee’s ‘Golmaal’, which serves as a catalyst for Ameena’s long-delayed laughter.

What elevates the work’s emotional energy is Kulhari’s Ameena’s unspoken history. In the way the making of firni becomes a celebration for the unexpected guest, the narration sprints through a gamut of silent emotions. Writers-directors Akbar Qadri and Azam Qadri share Ameena’s inner world with us, making it an extension of the physical world (of leaky taps and unused utensils) that she so uncomplainingly inhabits. It’s almost as though Ameena has embraced forlornness as her second skin.

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Azam showing up at her doorstep doesn’t really change anything in her life. But the unexpected visit serves as a resonant rebuke to all that we abandon in the pursuit of that thing called life.

It’s a dangerously glib premise for cinema fraught with melodramatic possibilities.

It is astonishing how the co-directors eschew all overt sentimentality. Not once do we see Ameena break down or even complain about her life of drudgery. There is no self-pity here. There is immense dignity in Ameena’s acceptance of her life as an offspring who must stay behind even as life passes by.

And when she takes a long luxurious bath (under the lately repaired tap), we feel the entire weight of her burdened life lift for a while.

While the four central characters are played with tremendous empathy by the actors, their lives actually seem to embrace us in ways far more intricate than the obvious marriage of performative predilection and the camera.

Ameena’s dilapidated home is an exteriorised relic of her life. Arjun Sunderam’s camera misses nothing in the squalour. The bond shared by the cousins Ameena and Azam, even after 15 years of separation, is encrypted into the frames.

He is that son, that man of the house, who Ameena and her parents sorely miss, and crave for. The camera captures the regret, longing, despair and dignity of the impoverished family.

There are many factors that make ‘Kinaare’ special. The background score by Mohan Kannan, an evocative mix of acoustics and piano, confers a mood of articulate austerity that the characters reify.

The film is not short of its share of flaws — some of the conversations between the cousins by the lake seem too stretched out — but the sense of extraordinary ordinariness never eludes the goings-on. It’s like knowing that nothing will change in this world. ‘Kinaare’ is a supreme celebration of static lives.