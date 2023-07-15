Losing sight of success

Parbina Rashid

The ‘you-see-it-and-you-die’ premise that worked for the original ‘Bird Box’ movie five years back has lost its sheen. So, when the eerie breeze blows the fallen leaves and pretty much everything else off the ground, announcing the arrival of the ‘creatures’, it blows the minds of just the characters, not the viewers. In fact, as the gore mounts with people committing suicide at the drop of a hat, it only makes the viewers indifferent.

‘Bird Box Barcelona’ revolves around a group of survivors trying to reach Montjuïc Castle, the 17th-century mountaintop fortress accessible from the city by cable cars, for safety. Enter Sebastian (Mario Casas) and things begin to go horribly wrong.

Written and directed by David and Àlex Pastor, the film moves back and forth, dwelling in two timelines to reveal the truth about the protagonist, Sebastian, and his young daughter Anna (Alejandra Howard).

The protagonist is the only unpredictable element in this otherwise predictable plot. Is he the shepherd or the wolf? Or, something in between? Unlike the character of Malorie, played by Sandra Bullock in its previous outing, who was a simple woman with the simple agenda of keeping her son and adopted daughter out of harm, Sebastian keeps adding twists to the plot.

If parenting is the connecting thread between the two movies, ‘Bird Box Barcelona’ has, lo and behold, a religious twist! More than the ‘creatures’, it is Father Esteban (Leonardo Sbaraglia) and his band of ‘seers’ who the survivors have to battle with. Father and his followers, who are immune to the curse of the ‘creatures’, hail them as a divine miracle, and they take it upon themselves to set the lost souls free from earth. What’s more, to make it dramatic and convincing, the camera captures the light that departs from the body, denoting the soul! The priest roams the streets, painting a third eye on the forehead of the survivors before he forces them to accept their fate.

While the writers infuse mythology, religion, spirits-human communion and what not to make it look convincing, they are conveniently silent on the ‘creatures’. So, even after two movies, we are none the wiser about these creatures and their motive behind wiping off human existence. All we know from a dying man’s confession is that ‘they have travelled millions of light years to reach the earth’.

Mario Casas as Sebastian, with his long locks and dark goggles, makes a mark. Apart from his character, Georgina Campbell, who plays Claire, has an author-backed role. What’s baffling in her case though is how her maternal instinct for a young German girl, Sofia (Naila Schuberth), kicks off considering the circumstances where no one can trust anyone! The rest of the characters or their back-stories fleet in and out of frame, without making much impact.

Though shot in Barcelona, one has to be content with the views of a few bunkers, underground metro stations or dark dingy rooms. The Pastors’ post-apocalyptic world is painted all too bleak, physically and metaphorically. If only their Father the Messiah could save the viewers from the impending gloom!