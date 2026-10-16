‘Love of Your Life’: The art of falling apart

Love has a peculiar habit of making a fool of the most sensible among us. Grief, meanwhile, is what happens when the joke stops being funny.

And celluloid has been remarkably reluctant to revisit the Covid-19 pandemic, perhaps because the world is still recovering from the experience of being trapped in its own low-budget disaster film.

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Which makes ‘Love of Your Life’, anchored by a poignant Margaret Qualley, something of a rarity: a pandemic movie that uses those strange, suspended years not merely as a historical backdrop, but as ghoul out of which is summoned a story about love, loss and the deeply inconvenient business of learning to live again.

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Qualley plays Maya, an overworked nurse at a Boston hospital whose chance encounter with Charlie (Gabriel Basso), a charming, slightly nerdy academic, begins with a second-hand piece of furniture and an old cassette tape. Potent romance follows, and soon Maya, who has spent much of her life without the comfort of a family, finds herself folded into Charlie’s warm, sprawling world.

Basso brings an endearing, unforced sweetness to the role. Charlie’s appeal lies less in being some impossibly grand romantic hero than in making ordinary life feel extraordinary. Their happiness feels lived-in enough to make what follows all the more cruel.

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Then comes the pandemic, and Maya loses her husband. A woman who spends her working hours tending to other people’s emergencies finds herself spectacularly unequipped to handle her own.

Restless and wounded, Qualley empathetically captures the peculiar paralysis of grief, the way a person can continue to exist while feeling conspicuously absent from her own life.

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Jason, Maya’s best friend and former romantic entanglement, whose place in her life becomes increasingly complicated as she struggles to reconcile who she was with the person she has become. And Schwarzenegger lends their friendship a welcome sense of history and lived-in familiarity.

Her journey eventually brings her to Felix (Aaron Pierre), a man whose own experience of loss gives their connection a different emotional register. But ‘Love of Your Life’ is at its most interesting when it resists the idea that one great love must be replaced by another. The heart is not a rented apartment, after all. There is no obligation to vacate one tenant before admitting another.

Director Rachel Morrison, an accomplished cinematographer (‘Black Panther’), gives Maya’s travels after her husband’s demise a visual richness that makes the changing landscapes feel like extensions of her internal upheaval.

There is a slight lull in the third act, as the film searches a little too earnestly for answers to questions it has so beautifully allowed to linger.

But even then, ‘Love of Your Life’ remains a deeply poetic ode to love, loss and the quiet magic of beginning again.

It is a film that often feels less interested in telling you what heartbreak looks like than in letting you inhabit it.

And perhaps that is the narrative’s loveliest realisation: that the heart can hold on to what it has lost without closing itself off to what it has yet to find.

As Maya circles the globe to discover herself again, ‘Love of Your Life’ emerges as a gorgeous, tender meditation on the many shapes love takes, and the lives we are still allowed to live after it changes us.

There is a quiet wonder to its belief that grief and hope can occupy the same heart, and that, even after life has made a ruin of carefully imagined futures, something beautiful might still grow in the wreckage.