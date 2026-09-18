‘Lust Stories 3’: Refiguring the alchemy of desire

It’s a talent riot! Four of India’s best directors, a cast that stands tall by the sheer virtue of talent, and a subject which, as a rule, makes most of us squirm. The ‘Lust Stories’ franchise, ever since it made its foray on Netflix, has treaded forbidden territory. Desires, lurking deep within, have leapt on our screens in many forms.

Sure enough, the three-letter word, sex, has come out of the closet and yet not quite. Women’s sexual desires are still spoken about in whispers, at least among the old school. The third outing, even with acclaimed directors at the helm, does not really offer anything as path-breaking as the first Emmy-nominated season.

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The nearly three-hour film has its highs and lows. It opens with Vikramaditya Motwane’s short, which apparently sticks its neck out. Two middle-aged best friends, Padma (Radhika Apte) and Shona (Konkona Sen Sharma), are fed up of their near sexless lives. Hemant (Vijay Varma) is busy watching reels; Dibyendu (Abhishek Banerjee) is glued to his computer. Shona comes up with the bright idea of ‘husband swapping’ inspired by a Korean show; she plans, fails and succeeds in her amorous mission. Only if changing partners, even for a night, was that easy.

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Jealousy creeps in and Vikramaditya ends his drama on both a conventional note and in an unorthodox manner. One couple’s chemistry reignites within the bond of matrimony, and the other one turns adventurous. The film plays safe and yet it shatters one odd norm. There are a few clever pointers. Padma calling Dibyendu ‘Dada’ and immediately switching over is a hoot, especially coming from the brilliant Radhika.

Kiran Rao’s film is less a lust story and more a con drama. Gurfateh Pirzada’s twin-brother act is impressive. Even though you can see the climax the moment he hides the money in his girlfriend Lisa’s (Sana Thampi) bathroom cabinet, smart clues and cues are aplenty.

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Kiran keeps our interest going in this love/lust tale, which is no meet-cute. She must be credited for introducing a lovely Sana, besides giving us splendid cinematography.

Shakun Batra’s short starring Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan is easily the best of the lot and throws many a poser. Sex, most of us think, is the glue that holds a marriage. But when a couple on the verge of divorce rediscovers sexual connection, does it send the two on the path of reconciliation? Is it control or plain carnal desire? The scene when they are making out and Radhika’s Sailee makes Ali’s Varun say “my mother is manipulative” over and over, truly digs deep into how sex is often a little less than a weapon. Ali and Radhika ignite the screen and their chemistry is heart-stopping. The short, however, is not just about sexuality. Shakun, of ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and ‘Gehraiyaan’ fame, probes the fragility of relationships. Is sex a means to come close or run away from some uncomfortable feeling? Is communication more important than physical attraction, or is the very act of sex a tool to communicate? Shakun turns the notion of physical intimacy on its head.

There are many ideas to chew upon, such as how and when “I like you” becomes more important than “I love you”. Thought-provoking, it interrogates and goes way beyond a standard sex-peppered film.

And, finally, Vishal Bhardwaj takes us back four decades in time as he focuses on this Muslim woman (a beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari) who teaches Urdu literature and adab as she keeps referring to Manto’s incisive and bold writings. The director questions the dividing line between adab and what is often considered galeez. Erotica rarely finds its place in the annals of literature and most writers of the genre, including our heroine sahiba, often hide behind the cover of pseudonyms. The point, however, is what goes on behind the covers on a marital bed. Well, instead of sweet nothings, here the husband (Siddharth), a doctor, talks in medical jargon. Off-putting? Or chucklesome?

Hence, she invents a lover and pens her secrets, and lo and behold, becomes an author by default. The bit about these books being “educational” in a world where most men follow “wham, bam, thank you, ma’am” as a sexual guide, sounds a bit preachy. Yet the play between the real life and reel couple does bring out the mechanics of sex, which is what it is for a large majority of men.

If men are ready to listen, the film with three male points of view does lend voice to women’s sexuality and autonomy over their bodies. If you are a prude with a capital P, stay away from this 100 per cent adult content which spells sex in capital letters. But, if you don’t mind a breezy, often complex, look at what makes us go weak in the knees, ‘Lust Stories 3’, which is four shades of ardour — fantasy, cheating, chaos, gratification — is more than a romp in the sheets.