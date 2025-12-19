DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Movie Review / ‘Mrs Deshpande’: Perfectly imperfect, truly Bollywood

‘Mrs Deshpande’: Perfectly imperfect, truly Bollywood

With the queen of grace, Madhuri Dixit, helming this operation, the series peers into the crevices of her famously benevolent smile

Full StarFull StarFull StarEmpty StarEmpty Star
article_Author
Varun Kaushik
Updated At : 08:05 PM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Madhuri Dixit lends gravitas to a familiar narrative.
Advertisement

film: JioHotstar Mrs Deshpande

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Siddharth Chandekar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Kavin Dave, Diksha Juneja, Pradeep Welankar, Nimisha Nair

2025 has been the year of thrillers for Bollywood. ‘Mrs Deshpande’ is different — not better, per se; just different. With the queen of grace, Madhuri Dixit, helming this operation, the series peers into the crevices of her famously benevolent smile, offering a layered look at a seemingly docile woman who never lets her more sinister instincts spill through the cracks.

Advertisement

Whether the rest of the narrative ever catches up with this tall promise is another matter altogether. The series opens with the most middling of Bollywood murders. A celluloid star does what popular imagination insists they all do: “orders” Russian women to his garish bachelor pad, plays party music for an audience of one, rails lines of cocaine, and generally exists as an abrasive cliche.

Advertisement

A masked individual then strangles him with a camera-friendly-toned neon rope, and poses the body before a mirror with one of the victim’s awards, mimicking the modus operandi of another, far subtler killer.

Advertisement

Enter Zeenat Fatima (Dixit), who we soon find out is Seema Deshpande: homely restaurateur turned serial killer turned model inmate. Mumbai Police Commissioner Arun (Priyanshu Chatterjee), who once investigated Seema’s killings and struck a deal involving an alias and a substitute crime, ropes her in to help catch the copycat.

This sets the tone for a narrative you have encountered more times than you have seen the back of your head, despite the show’s strenuous insistence that this is fresh material.

Advertisement

At one point, the Commissioner even claims that consulting a former killer has never been done before — unlike the trope, which is so overworked its edges are visibly fraying.

Seema is relocated to a safehouse, and the case assigned to ACP Tejas (Siddharth Chandekar), who maintains a healthy suspicion of Seema, unlike Arun, who caves in to her every demand despite her ethically foggy aura.

Side note: how Arun was promoted to Commissioner despite his naivety and questionable methods sounds like a far more compelling premise.

Dixit wears Seema with restraint and precision. Donning a darker mask must have been a risk for this human embodiment of poise, which only makes the pay-off sweeter. She deploys her trademark smile like a fault line — cracking just enough to send a chill through you.

Seema reveals only what she chooses, the series tells us, and Dixit mirrors this control beautifully.

This finesse, though, spotlights dialogue’s shortcomings all the more. The show piles on “heavy” lines that often land with the thud of a ‘Crime Patrol’ episode. When Seema identifies the copycat as a man, Arun asks why it couldn’t be a woman. “Mere jaisi aur koi ho nahi sakti,” she replies, with a rhythm suggesting the writers believed this is profound. Instead, it inspires confusion: is she better than all women but not men? Or an exception? We may never know.

Where the treatment slips from average into troubling is its portrayal of crime and victims. The latter are sometimes unlikable; crimes are karmic arbitration carried out by the deranged but troubled.

While such moral greyness can be brave on paper, the execution rarely interrogates it, opting instead for uneasy glorification.

Still, the series knows how to pad its middles. Cliffhangers sneak up effectively, nudging you towards the next episode with alarming ease.

With all its done-before arcs, ‘Mrs Deshpande’ is an imperfectly perfect binge that will almost certainly cost you a night’s sleep.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts