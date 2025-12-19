‘Mrs Deshpande’: Perfectly imperfect, truly Bollywood

2025 has been the year of thrillers for Bollywood. ‘Mrs Deshpande’ is different — not better, per se; just different. With the queen of grace, Madhuri Dixit, helming this operation, the series peers into the crevices of her famously benevolent smile, offering a layered look at a seemingly docile woman who never lets her more sinister instincts spill through the cracks.

Whether the rest of the narrative ever catches up with this tall promise is another matter altogether. The series opens with the most middling of Bollywood murders. A celluloid star does what popular imagination insists they all do: “orders” Russian women to his garish bachelor pad, plays party music for an audience of one, rails lines of cocaine, and generally exists as an abrasive cliche.

A masked individual then strangles him with a camera-friendly-toned neon rope, and poses the body before a mirror with one of the victim’s awards, mimicking the modus operandi of another, far subtler killer.

Enter Zeenat Fatima (Dixit), who we soon find out is Seema Deshpande: homely restaurateur turned serial killer turned model inmate. Mumbai Police Commissioner Arun (Priyanshu Chatterjee), who once investigated Seema’s killings and struck a deal involving an alias and a substitute crime, ropes her in to help catch the copycat.

This sets the tone for a narrative you have encountered more times than you have seen the back of your head, despite the show’s strenuous insistence that this is fresh material.

At one point, the Commissioner even claims that consulting a former killer has never been done before — unlike the trope, which is so overworked its edges are visibly fraying.

Seema is relocated to a safehouse, and the case assigned to ACP Tejas (Siddharth Chandekar), who maintains a healthy suspicion of Seema, unlike Arun, who caves in to her every demand despite her ethically foggy aura.

Side note: how Arun was promoted to Commissioner despite his naivety and questionable methods sounds like a far more compelling premise.

Dixit wears Seema with restraint and precision. Donning a darker mask must have been a risk for this human embodiment of poise, which only makes the pay-off sweeter. She deploys her trademark smile like a fault line — cracking just enough to send a chill through you.

Seema reveals only what she chooses, the series tells us, and Dixit mirrors this control beautifully.

This finesse, though, spotlights dialogue’s shortcomings all the more. The show piles on “heavy” lines that often land with the thud of a ‘Crime Patrol’ episode. When Seema identifies the copycat as a man, Arun asks why it couldn’t be a woman. “Mere jaisi aur koi ho nahi sakti,” she replies, with a rhythm suggesting the writers believed this is profound. Instead, it inspires confusion: is she better than all women but not men? Or an exception? We may never know.

Where the treatment slips from average into troubling is its portrayal of crime and victims. The latter are sometimes unlikable; crimes are karmic arbitration carried out by the deranged but troubled.

While such moral greyness can be brave on paper, the execution rarely interrogates it, opting instead for uneasy glorification.

Still, the series knows how to pad its middles. Cliffhangers sneak up effectively, nudging you towards the next episode with alarming ease.

With all its done-before arcs, ‘Mrs Deshpande’ is an imperfectly perfect binge that will almost certainly cost you a night’s sleep.